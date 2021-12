Kevin Lee has signed an exclusive multi-fight deal with Eagle Fighting Championship, the promotion owned by retired former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The news was first reported by Ariel Helwani and later confirmed during a press conference held on Wednesday in Miami, where Lee appeared and spoke about his decision to sign with the promotion. The ‘Motown Phenom’ explained that the main factor in his signing was the creation of a 165-pound division, which is something he has proposed for several years.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO