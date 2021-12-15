ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Choice Is In: Woman Picked To Lead Largest Police Force In First Ever

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVYHd_0dNo1FC000

Laurel Duggan

Nassau County Police Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell will be the first woman and third black person to lead the New York Police Department, Mayor-Elect Eric Adams announced Tuesday.

Sewell “is a proven crime-fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve,” Adams told the New York Post. Adams promised to appoint a woman to the role during his mayoral campaign “because it’s time to break that glass ceiling.”

Adams called his choice of Sewell, who has led 351 officers for the last 15 months, a “gut choice,” according to the NYP. Sewell grew up in Queens and has spent 25 years on the force.

While campaigning, Adams focused on cracking down on the city’s growing crime problem, which proved to be the most important issue for New York voters in a recent poll.

While at the helm of the largest police force in the country, Sewell will have to confront the city’s surge in violent crime. Shootings in the city surged 97% in 2020, although crime grew at just a modest pace in 2021.

“Chief Sewell will wake up every day laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and improving our city, and I am thrilled to have her at the helm of the NYPD,” Adams said, the NYP reported.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

‘Shopping Cart Killer’ May Be Responsible For 4 Deaths In Virginia, Suspect In Custody

The “Shopping Cart Killer” may be responsible for at least four deaths in Virginia, and one suspect is in custody, according to police. At a joint press conference held Friday, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis explained that evidence pointed toward 35-year-old Anthony Robinson as the “Shopping Cart Killer,” the Associated Press reported. Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body on Nov. 23, police said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Liberal California Politicians Promise To Be Tough On Crime As Thefts, Shootings Increase

California Democrats are toughening their stance on crime amid increasing violence and homicides, with many politicians pledging to invest in law enforcement. Crime in California has skyrocketed over the past two years, with homicides in San Francisco jumping 15% in 2021 compared to 2020, and over 50% compared to 2019. Statewide, homicides, property crime, violent crime and larcenies have all risen since before the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
The Free Press - TFP

NYC Transit Official Denies Driving Around With An Inflatable Pal

It’s understandable that people would go to unusual lengths to avoid New York City’s horrific traffic. But one man’s way to circumvent that is either creative or creepy. On Wednesday, The New York Post reported that it had busted Giulio Divirgilio, a general superintendent with the Buses Department at the Big Apple’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, for hijacking the HOV lane on his commute.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Free Press - TFP

5 Children Die In Bouncy Castle Incident

Five children died after falling from a bouncy castle in Australia on Thursday when it was lifted into the air by a gust of wind, the Associated Press reported. The incident occurred at a celebration hosted by a school in Tasmania to mark the end of the year, the AP reported. Five other children are being treated at the hospital after the fall, with four in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
The Free Press - TFP

Heated Confrontation At A School Board Meeting Ends Early When A Board Member Getting Punched In The Face

A heated exchange led to an altercation between a resident and a school board member, ending the Tuesday school board meeting early, Fox 61 reported. A Board of Education meeting for Glastonbury Public Schools (GPS) in Connecticut culminated in district resident, Mark Finocchiaro, punching school board member Ray McFall to the ground after McFall left the stage, confronted Finocchiaro and pushed him while McFall was supposed to be voting on a petition under dispute, Fox 61 reported.
GLASTONBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#Politics#New Yorkers#The New York Post#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police: Man Arrested In Skyway Park Shooting

TAMPA, FL. – An arrest has been made in the Saturday shooting at Skyway Park. According to police, on Saturday, Dec. 11th, units responded to Skyway Park reference a fight and possible shooting. Upon arrival, units located evidence of a shooting (casing and blood), but no victim. Per witnesses,...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

New York Can Force Photographer To Take Pictures At Same-Sex Weddings, Court Rules

A federal district court ruled that the state of New York can force a photographer to take pictures depicting same-sex weddings. In the decision issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. dismissed the First Amendment claims of Emilee Carpenter, represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). Geraci was appointed to the federal bench in 2012 by former President Barack Obama.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Free Press - TFP

New York City To Prohibit Natural Gas For New Buildings

New York City Council members are expected to approve a measure Wednesday banning natural gas hookups for new buildings in an effort to combat climate change. The prohibition, which Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign into law, would require smaller buildings constructed after 2023 to use electricity rather than oil or natural gas for heating, hot water, stovetops and ovens, the Associated Press reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy