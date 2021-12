Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): ATS HomeKraft has received an overwhelming response for the first phase of its Pious Orchards project in Noida. The Company has achieved sales value of more than INR 350 crores in the Project in a single day event, where in 290 apartments were sold with an area of approx. 700,000 sq. ft. This volume of sales makes the Pious Orchards launch, the most successful launch in terms of volume in the NCR market, and one of the most successful launches across India in recent times.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO