George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” Gets a Star-Studded Music Video

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Harrison‘s “My Sweet Lord,” the recently platinum single from 1970’s All Things Music Pass, was released before the music video craze of the 1980s. Today, however, the single is belatedly getting a visual courtesy of a...

Related
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
MUSIC
985theriver.com

George Harrison passed away 20 years ago today

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of George Harrison, who passed away from complications from lung cancer at age 58. Harrison, of course, first came to fame as the lead guitarist of The Beatles, then had a long and successful career as a solo artist. While the Fab...
CELEBRITIES
rockcellarmagazine.com

Watch a New Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord,” ft. Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer, Jeff Lynne, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Mark Hamill, “Weird Al” Yankovic & More

On Wednesday, the first-ever music video for the George Harrison classic “My Sweet Lord” was debuted — and to say the Harrison family gathered a formidable group of A-list talent to appear in the video wouldn’t quite do it justice. Starring Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer,...
MUSIC
Forgotten 45: New Video for “My Sweet Lord”

Well it’s not truly “forgotten” but I thought it would be cool to share that just over 51 years since its release, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” has its first official video. An all-star cast came together for the clip, which stars Fred Armisen...
MUSIC
Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
Denis O’Brien, George Harrison’s Former Manager, Dead at 80

Denis O’Brien, who served as George Harrison’s business manager and produced several featured films with the former Beatle, has died at the age of 80. O’Brien’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Kristen, who told the Associated Press that her father passed Dec. 3 in a Swindon, U.K. hospital after being admitted for severe abdominal pains. Deadline reports that his death was attributed to “intra-abdominal sepsis.”
CELEBRITIES
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Celebrities
