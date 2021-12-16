ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This is why you didn’t get a Twitch Recap

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32V9IJ_0dNnzn3200

Social networks and media-serving platforms aplenty have participated in the “Recap” this year. The most popular of the bunch here at the tail end of 2021 is likely Spotify Wrapped, while the not-quite-the-same but sort of similar YouTube Rewind has been cancelled for two years running. The game streaming video company Twitch has their own version of the service, called Twitch Recap.

Michael Vi/Shutterstock

Twitch Recap isn’t appearing in user email inboxes as flawlessly as the creators of the service might’ve hoped. Instead of making the service available to all users, Twitch attached Recap to “Twitch Marketing Emails” settings. If you did not “opt in” to Twitch Marketing Emails, you did not get a Twitch Recap.

Users found access to Spotify Wrapped 2021 by opening the Twitch app. They could have also gained access to a slightly hobbled version of Spotify Wrapped 2021 by visiting the Spotify webpage while logged in to their account. It’s not immediately clear why Twitch didn’t implement a similar system, and instead decided to release their recap for each user through an email blast.

If you are searching for your Twitch Recap, and it does not appear in any email folder (for the email attached to your Twitch account), you’ll need to seek out Settings. Log in to your account on the Twitch homepage and find Settings – Notifications – “By Email” notification options. Find the option called “Marketing” and make sure a purple checkmark is in place.

Then you’ll need to wait. There’s a chance you might not get a Recap for the year 2021. As it stands, Twitch Support suggests that if you did not have your Twitch Marketing Emails activated in time, you will not get a Recap for 2021.

Twitch appears to have sent all Recap emails this week, and per Twitch Support, “in order to receive the Recap you had to opt-in for marketing emails prior to them being sent.”

It’s also a bit confusing what the official Twitch Support team suggests when they say “Unfortunately, we aren’t able to manually re-send recaps.” What they mean to say is that they’ve already had the Twitch Recap system create a Recap for everyone that had Marketing Emails opted-in, and they won’t be going back to generate a Recap for anyone who didn’t have that option activated in advance.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

How to stream the final Nintendo Indie World Showcase of the year 2021

While the big game reveal events are essentially over for 2021, Nintendo has one last hurrah before we turn the page and enter the New Year. We’re not talking about a Nintendo Direct – so those of you hoping for more information on Breath of the Wild 2 will need to wait a while longer – but rather a new Indie World Showcase. Nintendo will be hosting another one this week, and of course, there are a few games we’re hoping to see in it.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

This Is How to Downgrade From Windows 11 to Windows 10

Microsoft has released Windows 11, and while its public reception is much better than that of, for example, Windows Vista, certain design changes have proven controversial. The design changes aside, the latest version of Windows may not run well on every machine, as well, leaving some users to regret the upgrade. The good news is that Windows 11 isn’t permanent … Continue reading
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

This sun-like star just shot a warning flare at the future of humanity

Without the sun, life will we know it would be impossible. While the sun is over 91 million miles from Earth, its solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CME) can significantly impact our planet. Recently researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder were researching a star system over 111 light-years away from our planet and observed something interesting.
ASTRONOMY
dexerto.com

Ludwig hit with shock YouTube ban just days after big move

Ludwig has been suspended on YouTube just days after leaving his original streaming home Twitch to join the Google-owned giant, with many speculating the shock ban came as a result of DMCA strikes. The 26-year-old has been the talk of the streaming world these past few days, after he signed...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Rewind#Twitch Recap#Settings#Twitch Support
SVG

New Twitch Tool Is Coming After Toxic People

Twitch is cracking down on toxic users with a new tool aimed at reducing the potential abuse flowing streamers' chat. A far cry from the platform's recent Boost feature causing an uproar and adding a pay-to-win element to streaming, the new Suspicious User Detection tool seems like it's genuinely there to help. The feature is powered by machine learning, which can teach itself new techniques over time. By recognizing any suspicious behaviors in a streamer's chat, it hopes to catch those who would try to circumvent bans (per Eurogamer). Twitch has a new tool at its disposal, and the platform isn't afraid to use it to weed out toxic people.
TECHNOLOGY
Register Citizen

Roku, Google Reach Long-Term Deal for YouTube and YouTube TV

Roku and Google have buried the hatchet, announcing a multiyear extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV apps on the Roku streaming platform. The companies reached the agreement just days before their previous deal covering YouTube on Roku was set to expire Dec. 9. In April 2021, Roku’s deal to distribute YouTube TV expired and Roku removed the app from its channel store at the time (while the YouTube TV service remained accessible through the main YouTube).
BUSINESS
TechHive

Roku and Google strike a last-minute deal on YouTube and YouTube TV

After months of bickering, Roku and Google have settled their differences over the YouTube and YouTube TV apps, leaving only a day to spare before a crucial deadline. Roku announced on Wednesday morning that it had reached a “multi-year extension” for the YouTube and YouTube TV apps on its streaming platform, ending—for now, anyway—the threat of Roku users losing access to the apps.
BUSINESS
dexerto.com

Ludwig reveals major advantage YouTube has over Twitch

Following his surprise departure from Twitch, Ludwig Ahgren revealed the biggest advantage YouTube has so far over the Amazon-owned streaming platform. In November, Ludwig surprised viewers when he revealed that he had signed a multi-year deal to stream exclusively with YouTube Gaming. While Ahgren’s first week after the move had...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TechCrunch

Hulu rolls out personalized end-of-year recaps with stats about users’ streaming habits

To get started, subscribers need to log into their Hulu accounts on the website in order to receive their recap. From there, the tool will analyze the user’s data and then display their most-watched genres, which can include categories like edgy comedies, high-stakes dramas, crime dramas and more. The recap will also include a “streaming persona” that’s meant to represent the user’s viewing habits of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
firstsportz.com

Speculations on Pokimane switching to YouTube from Twitch

Pokimane switching to YouTube from Twitch: There has been a lot of rumors lately about popular streamers like Pokimane shifting from her current platform Twitch to Youtube. In her recent streams, she has been talking about both platforms with her viewers. Ever since a flock of streamers started shifting towards...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

If you have YouTube TV you may soon lose 18 channels including ESPN

A few months ago, YouTube TV was struggling to reach a deal with NBC to keep its channels on the live TV service. The two parties eventually worked out their differences, and all of the NBCUniversal channels remained. Unfortunately for YouTube TV subscribers, there is now even more drama. This Monday, YouTube TV announced that it is now in the process of negotiating a new deal with Disney over its content. The current deal between Disney and YouTube TV expires Friday, December 17th. Providing they can’t make ends meet, YouTube TV will lose over a dozen channels.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NME

Twitch now lets you see why people do not continue to sub

The latest update to Twitch‘s streaming service allows streamers to see why people did not continue the subscription to their channel. Twitch is free to watch, though viewers who wish to support their favourite creators can subscribe to their channel for £3.99 a month. When viewers subscribe to a channel Twitch automatically signs them up to auto-renew every month. If subscribers wish to cancel this, they must give a reason for doing so. Now, streamers will be allowed to access this data from their creator dashboard.
TV & VIDEOS
TorrentFreak

Twitch Users Can Now ‘Stream’ Movies & TV Shows Without Fear of DMCA Strikes

Streaming copyright protected content on UGC platforms without permission can be a recipe for disaster. Certainly, popular music and movies present a serious risk of copyright strikes but thanks to a new tool called Tenami, it is now possible for Twitch users to 'stream' Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max content and more, without incurring the wrath of the DMCA gods.
TV SHOWS
Eurogamer.net

Minecraft becomes first game to top one trillion views on YouTube

Minecraft, you probably don't need telling, is popular; it's sold over 238M copies since its launch in 2009 making it the best-selling game of all time, it claims over 140M monthly active users, and was enticing enough for Microsoft to spend an eye-watering $2.5 billion USD acquiring its developer Mojang back in 2014. And now here's another massive figure for the record books: it's officially the first game to surpass one trillion views on YouTube.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

TimTheTatman Reveals His Thoughts On Ludwig Leaving Twitch

In the past few months, streamers have been making big moves between platforms, signing new contracts and making their new homes elsewhere on the internet. Recent comments from superstar streamer TimTheTatman may indicate that many of these streamers are encountering the same issues, at least when it comes to content creators parting ways with Twitch.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

TikTok tests PC game streaming app that could let it take on Twitch

TikTok is testing a new piece of desktop streaming software called TikTok Live Studio that lets users broadcast live footage from games and other desktop applications, TechCrunch reports. The software is currently being tested with a small number of users across some Western markets, TikTok says, but its official page on TikTok’s site appears to have been taken down as of publication.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SlashGear

SlashGear

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy