Rudy Bankston, Founder and President of i Am We Classics, just published his fourth book – Snippets of Soul, Too – Healing from Love. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Rudy discusses education, leadership, boundaries, love and so much more. He says that we are collectively addicted to the status quo and that it is time for us to relearn how to connect with each other after so much separation. As it relates to education, systems change and relationships, Rudy reminds us that love is a mandate for it all. This conversation encourages each of us to get curious about our fear and woundedness but not get stuck there. It encourages us to lean in with love – love of self and love of each other.

