Public Safety

LEOs on the lookout for drunk drivers

Sylva Herald
 3 days ago

Christmas lights won’t be the only thing lighting up the night this holiday season. Through Jan. 2, law enforcement officers will be stepping up patrols across the state to stop impaired drivers as part of the “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement effort. “If you’re...

www.thesylvaherald.com

Newstalk KGVO

Drunk Driver in Missoula Rear-Ends Car, Gets Caught With Cocaine

At around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of South Avenue and Reserve Street. The officer determined that 25-year-old Mason Ziegler was driving a gold-colored Kia and had rear-ended a Chevy. Ziegler admitted that he was unable to stop in time, which caused him to collide with the rear of the Chevy.
MISSOULA, MT
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver damages streets driving on rim

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper woman is facing charges after police say she drove without a tire and damaged several streets. They say it happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. Officers say 24-year-old Maria Rocha was spotting driving northbound on Saint Charles from 2nd Street. They say she drove on a rim, causing sparks and damage.
JASPER, IN
State
North Carolina State
WNDU

Drunk driver hits Amish buggy, flees the scene

Kosciusko County, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a drunk driver hit an Amish buggy and fled the crash scene around 4:30 Friday evening. It happened in the 9600 block of North State Road 19 north of Nappanee. The driver fled to Fulton County. According to a press release, 30-year-old Kevin...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
#Drunk Drivers#Leos#Ncghsp
Detroit News

Utica bus crashes with students; driver arrested for allegedly driving drunk

A Utica Community Schools bus driver was arrested Tuesday after crashing while allegedly driving drunk, Sterling Heights police said. Officers were dispatched to eastbound Hall near Schoenherr around 4 p.m. and found the bus had veered off the road and hit a street sign, causing minor damage, the Police Department said in a statement.
UTICA, MI
canbyfirst.com

Pedestrian Dies after Being Hit by Drunk Driver, Police Say

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver on Highway 213/Southeast 82nd Avenue in urban Clackamas County on Saturday night, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 10:30 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a crash on Highway 213 near Southeast Otty Road. OSP...
OREGON STATE
arizonadailyindependent.com

Drunk Driver Avoids Being Booked Into Jail After Rollover Crash

A one-vehicle rollover on State Route 90 during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has led to two DUI charges against a Sierra Vista man. Jerry Eugene Jones was behind the wheel of a Toyota sedan witnesses observed swerving between lanes near RV City around 11 p.m. Nov. 26. The Toyota then left the roadway, before traveling about 100 feet and landing on its roof.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
Fox News

California man on horseback struck by drunk driver in hit-and-run

A man is in custody for driving under the influence after allegedly hitting a man riding a horse in Santa Rosa, California, and leaving the scene. Police say Troy Hale, 20, hit the victim just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Old Redwood Highway. The victim sustained significant injuries and is in critical condition at a local hospital. The horse was transported away from the scene by the victim’s associates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYTV

EXPLAINER: Missouri proposal would increase punishments for drunk drivers

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A proposal pre-filed in the Missouri House could result in harsher punishments for those who choose to drive while intoxicated. Democratic Representative Mark Ellebracht from Clay County is sponsoring pre-filed House Bill 1510. It increases the consequences for those choosing to drive while under the influence. Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms says there should be no reason to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.
MISSOURI STATE
WISH-TV

Drunk driver hits Amish buggy, injures 1 in northern Indiana

WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A northern Indiana hit-and-run crash involving an Amish buggy left a child injured Friday, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., authorities in Kosciusko County responded to the 9600 block of North State Road 19 on reports of a crash. Witnesses said that a pickup truck struck a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wrrnetwork.com

Driver caught without an Interlock Device to detect drunk driving

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. William Derrick Jacobs, 27, Lander, was cited for Speeding, Driving with a Suspended License, Driving without an Interlock Device. He was then arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 12:01 p.m. on North 4th St.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Oregon City News

Police: Drunk driver rear-ends deputy on Interstate 205

Both suspect and sergeant released from hospital after being treated for injuriesA suspected drunk driver rear-ended a Clackamas County sheriff's patrol car on Interstate 205 shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 10, according to officials. Jose Pahua Fernandez was speeding down I-205 heading south near Highway 224 when he hit a CCSO sergeant, according to Oregon State Police. The location of the incident was between Milwaukie and Happy Valley in unincorporated urban Clackamas County. Pahua Fernandez was taken into custody for DUII-alcohol after refusing to take a sobriety test. Officials said Pahua Fernandez was cited after they prepared a search warrant for a blood sample while he was in the hospital. CCSO said the sergeant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. KOIN 6 News contributed to this report. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

