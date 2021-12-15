LEOs on the lookout for drunk drivers

Both suspect and sergeant released from hospital after being treated for injuriesA suspected drunk driver rear-ended a Clackamas County sheriff's patrol car on Interstate 205 shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 10, according to officials. Jose Pahua Fernandez was speeding down I-205 heading south near Highway 224 when he hit a CCSO sergeant, according to Oregon State Police. The location of the incident was between Milwaukie and Happy Valley in unincorporated urban Clackamas County. Pahua Fernandez was taken into custody for DUII-alcohol after refusing to take a sobriety test. Officials said Pahua Fernandez was cited after they prepared a search warrant for a blood sample while he was in the hospital. CCSO said the sergeant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. KOIN 6 News contributed to this report. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO