McNeely is honored

Both major honorees of the Laurens County Touchdown Club represented Clinton High School at the annual banquet on Wednesday night. Jykorie Gary, who like many of Corey Fountain’s Red Devils, played all over the place, but he was the leading rusher of a team that had lots of yards to rush around. Gary rushed 110 times for 865 yards, a 7.9 per-play average and 14 touchdowns while Jishun Copeland’s corresponding numbers were 101-856-8.5-16. Bryson James rushed for 694 and eight rushed for over 100.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO