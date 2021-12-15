ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

Gettysburg Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — It’s not...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The Lost Daughter: Olivia Colman on her 'searingly honest' film on motherhood

Olivia Colman is watching Maggie Gyllenhaal rise from her seat and walk across a hotel room in London's Soho district, to try and pick up what she thinks is an ornament. "That looks like a trophy. You know all the trophies look like big, tall buildings," Gyllenhaal exclaims. "That looks perfect. Can I get it?"
MOVIES
Refinery29

Landscapers Is Olivia Colman’s Darkest Role Yet

As far as true crime stories go, the tale of Susan and Christopher Edwards collects the genre’s key elements like unsavoury souvenirs. From large-scale cover-ups to frantically fleeing the country, on the surface the murderous couple could be seen as the East Midlands' answer to Bonnie and Clyde. It is no surprise that the murky details of the story are being explored in new Sky Atlantic/HBO drama Landscapers.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vogue Magazine

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis Star in a Twisted New True-Crime Love Story

Landscapers is a true-crime drama with a difference. Directed by Will Sharpe and written by Ed Sinclair, it tells the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a British couple who were sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for killing Susan’s parents and burying them in their own back garden in 1998. For 15 years, the pair worked their way through more than £250,000 of their victims’ savings, buying so much Hollywood memorabilia that they were eventually plunged into debt. After fleeing to France and running out of options, Christopher confessed to his stepmother who contacted the police. The bodies were finally discovered and the couple turned themselves in. When interrogated, they maintained that Susan’s mother had killed her father—a man who Susan claims sexually abused her as a child—and that Susan had then shot her mother. However, prosecutors argued that their motives were financial.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Review: Maggie Gyllenhaal Makes an Impressive Directing Debut, “The Lost Daughter,” with Powerful Olivia Colman

Maggie Gyllenhaal has long been known as one of our finest actresses and now she adds ‘Director’ and ‘Screenwriter’ to that with her hugely impressive, dynamic debut, Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter” based on Elena Ferrante’s best-selling book of the same name. Gyllenhaal’s debut is a sophisticated, thoughtful adaptation which tackles...
MOVIES
starlocalmedia.com

Olivia Colman's dog has diabetes

Olivia Colman's dog has been diagnosed with diabetes. The 47-year-old actress has revealed her pet pooch Alfred Lord Wagyson needs insulin to keep his blood sugar at the right level, and she admitted he's been a "brave, good boy" throughout the ordeal. She's quoted by The Sun newspaper's TV Biz...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Olivia Colman's Oscar is in a 'secret place'

Olivia Colman keeps her Oscar in a "secret place". The 47-year-old actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'The Favourite', but Olivia admits she finds it to be "a bit embarrassing if anyone comes to the house". The actress - who recently moved into a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jessie Buckley
arcamax.com

Olivia Colman unlikely to work with husband again

Olivia Colman has suggested she won't work with her husband again. The Oscar-winning actress stars in new real-life murder drama 'Landscapers', which was written by her spouse Ed Sinclair, and she admitted it did't go down to well when he tried to give her feedback. Reflecting on working together for...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is saying the same thing about Olivia Colman's new crime series Landscapers

Olivia Colman can basically do now wrong, we all know that, but her latest series Landscapers seems to have particularly impressed viewers. The series is a dramatised version of the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards who were accused of the murders of her parents back in 1998. It's not been out long but fans are already taking to Twitter to make the same point about the show.
TV SERIES
leedaily.com

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in ‘Cabaret’: Theater Review

Rebecca Frecknall, a rising star director, revisits the traditional Kander & Ebb musical in Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. The musical features the divine decadence and the rise of Nazism in Weimar-era Berlin. And it has done proper justice to the original 1966 musical. Previous Cabaret Performances. Since...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Ap
The Independent

Landscapers review: Olivia Colman dazzles as a real-life murderer in strange, gorgeous celebration of English eccentricity

Susan (Olivia Colman) and Chris Edwards (David Thewlis) are on the run in France. They are a curious, somewhat fusty middle-aged couple, in old coats and sensible footwear. Money is tight. Chris’s faltering French isn’t much help in job interviews. But although they’re desperate, they still have each other, love that they express in unusual ways. “I’d eat a croissant out of a bin for you,” Susan says. She still has her beloved films, especially westerns, somewhere to escape to when it all gets too much. But the pressure is mounting, and her love of old Hollywood memorabilia is...
MOVIES
Collider

'Superworm' Trailer Reveals the Voices of Matt Smith and Olivia Colman in BBC Special

The BBC has revealed the trailer for Superworm, a stop-motion comedy special that is set to premiere this Christmas. Based on the children’s book by author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, the story follows a worm that is immensely popular among the animals because it uses its super-strength and elasticity to keep everyone out of harm’s way. But when Superworm is kidnapped, its best friend and the other small animals will have to band together to go to the rescue.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Olivia Colman Headlines HBO's Landscapers, Boy Bands Take Over ABC

Olivia Colman brings her prodigious talents to premium cable tonight as the Oscar winner headlines HBO's new four-part true crime drama Landscapers. Also today, ABC convenes members of NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, New Edition, 98 Degrees, and O-Town for A Very Boy Band Holiday, Michelle Young’s men tell all on The Bachelorette, and David Fincher pens a love letter to cinema in Netflix’s Voir. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
NFL
The Independent

Olivia Colman accidentally insults Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show

Olivia Colman accidentally insulted Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (10 December), much to the delight of the studio audience.The pair appeared on the show, alongside Cynthia Erivo, with Whitehall discussing his new role in the family comedy Clifford the Big Red Dog.After showing a clip from the film, Norton told Whitehall: “This is a breakthrough role for you Jack, because you have an American accent.”“Yes, I was doing an American accent,” said Whitehall, to which Colman replied brutally: “What, in that clip?”“Yes!” said Whitehall, “Olivia!” He then put his head in his...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy