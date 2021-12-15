Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

Landscapers is a true-crime drama with a difference. Directed by Will Sharpe and written by Ed Sinclair, it tells the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a British couple who were sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for killing Susan’s parents and burying them in their own back garden in 1998. For 15 years, the pair worked their way through more than £250,000 of their victims’ savings, buying so much Hollywood memorabilia that they were eventually plunged into debt. After fleeing to France and running out of options, Christopher confessed to his stepmother who contacted the police. The bodies were finally discovered and the couple turned themselves in. When interrogated, they maintained that Susan’s mother had killed her father—a man who Susan claims sexually abused her as a child—and that Susan had then shot her mother. However, prosecutors argued that their motives were financial.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO