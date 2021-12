Choosing kitchen cabinet paint colors that will make your cupboards pop may seem like an impossible task when there are so many brands and shades to choose from. But whether your inclination is to go for a classic white or think outside the box a bit with a moody hue, there are plenty of designer-approved options that you should feel confident about choosing. Below, 18 designers weigh in on the kitchen cabinet paint colors that they find to be ultra-dreamy and perfect for your DIY painting job.

