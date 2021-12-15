ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

High global fertilizer costs leave growers facing tough choices in 2022

 3 days ago

Consumers are facing rising costs in many sectors, but American farmers, in particular, are seeing a financial squeeze several months down the road, with global fertilizer prices now two to three times what they were in 2020. Diammonium phosphate, the most widely used phosphorous fertilizer in the world, rose...

