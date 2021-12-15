ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested after shooting at house and car

By Destinee Hannah, Quametra Wilborn
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested and charged after police say she shot at a house and car last month in Whitehaven.

According to an affidavit, the home owner heard a loud commotion in her front yard, located in the area of Tulane Road and Whitesboro Avenue. When she opened the front door of her house, she saw Jada Nichols, 23, getting out of her car with a handgun walking towards her son’s Infiniti vehicle.

When the homeowner closed her front door, she heard several gunshots and called police. The house was hit by gunfire at least three times, and the Infiniti was also hit several times. There were reportedly four people in the house during the shooting.

We did some digging and learned this is not Nichols’ first run-in with the law. She was charged with shooting at her boyfriend as he was running into a police department trying to get away from her. According to the victim, the shooting began after an argument between the two.

Court records showed the charges were dismissed after Nichols was put on probation for a year.

Police said Nichols is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault. She will appear in court on Dec. 16.

