Holy Smoked: Pope Saved As Techs Zap Rogue Drone

It's time for a party in Vatican City! Pope Francis turns 85 on Dec. 17, 2021, and we're sure many will be praying and celebrating on the head of the Catholic Church's day of birth. Francis, who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina in 1936, is known for being much less formal than previous Popes as well as extremely humble (he spent time as a bouncer, a janitor and a lab technician before being ordained a priest). This pontiff even sleeps in the guest house rather than the papal apartments of the Apostolic Palace. Keep reading to see His Holiness in both fun and serious snapshots with famous politicians, celebrities, dignitaries and luminaries... When Pope Francis met with Angelina Jolie in January 2015, she presented him with a private screening of her film "Unbroken."

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO