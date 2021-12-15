ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Holy Smoked: Pope Saved As Techs Zap Rogue Drone

By zenger.news
Mississippi Link
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a rogue drone appeared over a large public Mass led by Pope Francis in Slovakia on Sept. 15, the threat was neutralized — without any disruption to the worshipers — by the EnforceAir anti-drone ground-level tactical solution from Israel’s D-Fend. According to newly available information,...

themississippilink.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Charred ruins of a fortress dating back 2,100 years are 'tangible evidence' of the Hanukkah story as Jewish rebels burnt down the building during the Maccabean Revolt

The charred remains of a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress have been unearthed in Israel and experts say the scene provides 'tangible evidence of the Hanukkah story.'. Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish celebration, honors the rededication during the second century BC of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where Jews rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt – and this stronghold was destroyed by Jewish rebels during the uprising.
RELIGION
The Independent

Protesting Orthodox priest heckles Pope on Greece visit

Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country’s Orthodox Church, evidence of the lingering distrust between some Orthodox and Catholics 1,200 years after Christianity was cleaved in half.“Pope, you are a heretic!” the priest shouted three times as Francis arrived at the residence of Archbishop Ieronymos in the Greek capital of Athens The protester fell to the ground as police led him away, and Francis appeared not to notice as he walked into the residence for his private meeting with the Orthodox...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Axios

Pope Francis warns about misuse of authority tied to nun abuse

Pope Francis raised the rarely discussed problem of nun abuse in the church during an address to members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders on Saturday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: In the past, the Vatican has downplayed the abuses committed by mother superiors against nuns...
RELIGION
kingstonthisweek.com

Glenna Mackenzie awarded Benemerenti Medal by Pope Francis

Glenna Mackenzie of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Petawawa, has been awarded the Benemerenti Medal by Pope Francis for her outstanding service to the Roman Catholic Church. Most Reverend Guy Desrochers, Bishop of Pembroke, presented the medal to Mackenzie on Dec. 4 at the parish mass for the Second Sunday of Advent.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positioning System#Zap#Rogue#Catholics#A T N#D Fend Solutions#Security Today
Washington Post

Pope says he removed Paris archbishop because of gossip

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis said Monday he accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris because the monsignor could no longer govern effectively thanks to the “gossip” about his relationship with a woman a decade ago. Francis was asked en route home from Greece about the surprise...
RELIGION
aithority.com

D-Fend Solutions’ Counter-Drone Technology Protected Airspace During The Pope’s Visit And Holy Mass, Safeguarding Over 60,000 People

EnforceAir automatically detected and mitigated a do-it-yourself (DIY) drone in the airspace approaching the outdoor crowd, took control of it and sent it back to its takeoff position. D-Fend Solutions, the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, counter-drone takeover technology, announced that its flagship product, EnforceAir, helped safeguard Pope Francis,...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A Samurai in the Vatican

In 1613, feudal lord Date Masamune sent a Japanese diplomatic mission to Europe to negotiate with the Pope and the King of Spain in hopes opening a new trade route. Led by samurai Hasekura Tsunenaga and Franciscan monk Luis Sotelo, the expedition spent seven years traveling one-third of the globe.
WORLD
Slate

Why Do Italian Priests Have a Vendetta Against Santa Claus?

A New York Times article published this week begins with a superb piece of holiday theatricality. It was the first week of Advent and the feast day of St. Nicholas. Wide-eyed children were attending Mass at a cavernous and ornate Baroque-style basilica in Sicily, and a Roman Catholic bishop was launching a crusade: “ ‘Santa Claus,’ thundered Bishop Antonio Staglianò, ‘is an imaginary character.’ ”
RELIGION
Reuters

Vatican tightens screws on conservatives over traditional Latin Mass

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican on Saturday warned conservative Roman Catholics who have balked at Pope Francis’ decision to restrict the old traditionalist Latin Mass that they were sowing division and engaging in “sterile polemics”. The Vatican department overseeing sacraments and liturgy issued a directive in...
IMMIGRATION
wonderwall.com

Pope Francis turns 85: See celebrities and politicians who've met the Catholic leader

It's time for a party in Vatican City! Pope Francis turns 85 on Dec. 17, 2021, and we're sure many will be praying and celebrating on the head of the Catholic Church's day of birth. Francis, who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina in 1936, is known for being much less formal than previous Popes as well as extremely humble (he spent time as a bouncer, a janitor and a lab technician before being ordained a priest). This pontiff even sleeps in the guest house rather than the papal apartments of the Apostolic Palace. Keep reading to see His Holiness in both fun and serious snapshots with famous politicians, celebrities, dignitaries and luminaries... When Pope Francis met with Angelina Jolie in January 2015, she presented him with a private screening of her film "Unbroken."
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Migrants Help Pope Francis Celebrate 85th Birthday

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A group of migrants from refugee camps in Cyprus who are being resettled in Italy at Pope Francis' expense helped the pontiff celebrate his 85th birthday on Friday. "You saved us," an African boy told the pope during a meeting in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace a...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy