VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A house explosion in Vineland, New Jersey left two women injured on Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Fire crews were called to the scene at 3791 Cornucopia Avenue around 12:30 p.m. The force of the explosion blew the walls out of the building and only left the cement foundation standing. Insulation is stuck in the trees and parts of the house are scattered all over the lawn, including Christmas decorations. Both women were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. House explosion in Vineland. Fire Chief tells me two people were taken to...

VINELAND, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO