Kids of all ages will be thrilled to learn that Santa will be making a few stops in the area next Saturday, December 4th. The first Santa sighting will be in Hiram at 10:30 am when he joins the Kiwanis for family fun at their Pizza with Santa at the Hiram Christian Church Fellowship Hall (6868 Wakefield Road). The cost is $3 per person, and includes pizza, beverages, cookies, and a small craft. And naughty and nice kids under three years old are free.

HIRAM, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO