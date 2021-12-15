ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans, WR Phillip Dorsett agree to extension

By Zachary Links
 2 days ago
Phillip Dorsett Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Phillip Dorsett has a new deal. On Wednesday, the Texans agreed to an extension with the veteran wide receiver that will take him through the 2022 season (Twitter link via Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790).

The new portion of the deal carries a base salary of $1.035M with $300K in guarantees ($100K signing bonus, $200K for skill, injury and salary cap). He’s also in line to receive a $50K workout bonus.

Dorsett, 29 in January, now stands as the Texans’ primary slot receiver following Davion Davis' season-ending leg fracture. Before that, he spent time with the Jaguars and Seahawks. Now, the 2015 first-round pick could see more action that he has in a while. His last season of significance came in 2019 with the Patriots when he tallied 29 grabs for 397 yards and five touchdowns. All in all, he has 125 receptions for 1,643 yards and 11 touchdowns across the last five-and-three-quarters seasons.

ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

