A cybersecurity incident has the potential to thwart the careful planning that goes into each school district’s ongoing fiscal planning. While it may be a somewhat new aspect for many Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), cybersecurity is rapidly becoming an area in which finance leaders are wise to embrace and lead. While that may seem perplexing and possibly daunting, it is a new reality that requires nimble and strategic leadership from CFOs along with other members of the executive team. A recent report from IBM lists the average cost of a data breach at $4.24 million. At a minimum, this type of potential financial liability should be on the radar of any CFO, regardless of their industry. However, education CFOs have additional reasons to take careful note of these breaches and related impacts on kids.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO