Shop Rocket Gear for Perfect Holiday Gift

Photo credits clockwise from top left: Park Deli; Frankie Marin/Verameat; Quality Goods; Michelle Varian. We’ve been shopping online for what seems like forever, and there’s not a thing wrong with it–except when we crave that amazing experience of finding just the right thing and getting to take it with us now. While brick-and-mortar shops aren’t going away anytime soon, we appreciate the good ones that much more. If you’re lucky enough to live in New York City–where shopping is high art–some of the best shops on the planet could be just around the corner from where you live. You’re sure to find something fabulous for everyone on your list among the local addresses below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO