ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Shop Rocket Gear for Perfect Holiday Gift

utoledo.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpread some UToledo cheer with the perfect holiday...

news.utoledo.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Best Buy Launched a Huge Holiday Flash Sale with Deals on TVs, Laptops, and More Last-Minute Gifts

Following its Green Monday deals, Best Buy is currently hosting a Great Gifts. Great Prices. Sale with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers, keeping the savings on hot gift items rolling in. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills. Best Buy extended their flash sale for 48 hours only with additional on-site discounts that update every 2 hours, so last-minute gift shoppers are in luck. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Toledo, OH
Refinery29

Your Holiday Gift Shopping Starts And Stops At Everlane

If your love language isn't gift-giving, the holiday season can be tricky to navigate. While some spend an entire year ruminating on the best way to bundle up their affection for others, delivering it in the form of a perfect present, others simply don't have the same knack for getting it right... year after year after year. But if you're in the latter camp, let us introduce you to the dependable holiday hack that gives Santa a run for his money: The Gift Shop at Everlane.
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbandaddy.com

The UrbanDaddy 2021 Style and Gear Holiday Gift Guide

By now, you’ve gorged mightily on the Food and Drink holiday gift guide we dropped and may be asking yourself:. “That’s all well and good. But what if I seek to endow people with items that one can’t, and maybe even shouldn’t, put in their mouths?”. To which we answer,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myarklamiss.com

Resale is making gains in December holiday gift shopping

NEW YORK (AP) — Second hand. Like new. Thrift. Buy Nothing. Gently used. There are lots of ways to describe consumption in the booming resale market. Add “Merry Christmas!” to the list. Resale hastaken off among those looking to save the planet and spend less on gifts...
SHOPPING
6sqft

The 30+ best neighborhood shops in NYC for finding the perfect gift

Photo credits clockwise from top left: Park Deli; Frankie Marin/Verameat; Quality Goods; Michelle Varian. We’ve been shopping online for what seems like forever, and there’s not a thing wrong with it–except when we crave that amazing experience of finding just the right thing and getting to take it with us now. While brick-and-mortar shops aren’t going away anytime soon, we appreciate the good ones that much more. If you’re lucky enough to live in New York City–where shopping is high art–some of the best shops on the planet could be just around the corner from where you live. You’re sure to find something fabulous for everyone on your list among the local addresses below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#The Perfect Holiday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
SPY

Shop the Best Gifts Under $20 and Be the Best Secret Santa Ever

Picking out the best gifts under $20 is a bit of an art form, and it’s a challenge we take seriously! With Christmas right around the corner, we know that a lot of our readers are trying to find worthwhile gifts while abiding by Secret Santa price limits. Just like decorating the tree or sipping hot chocolate, participating in a Secret Santa is something we do every December, even if we don’t always enjoy it as much as those first two traditions. And whether it’s with your co-workers, friends or family, there’s always that perfect Secret Santa gift that’s the envy...
SHOPPING
GMA

10 hot holiday makeup and nail ideas

Check out this glittering (for grown-ups) mashup of hot holiday nail art, makeup ideas and more glam looks to consider trying for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.
MAKEUP
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy