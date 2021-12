Who: UTEP (7-5) v Fresno State (9-3) After a whirlwind two weeks that saw Kalen DeBoer depart to Washington along with multiple assistants, QB Jake Haener enter and then leave the transfer portal, and Jeff Tedford return for his second stint as head coach, now the team must prepare for a bowl game against UTEP in the New Mexico Bowl. Let’s take a look at what the Dogs need to get their 10th win for the third time since 2017.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO