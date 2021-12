The Wheel of Time Episode 7 promo teases what to expect later today. The Wheel of Time Episode 7 airs at 0.00 GMT every Friday morning. That means around 7PM Thursday for ET and then further back as you go West. With that in mind there may be some worry from fans about potential spoilers in this promo. Honestly, as someone who has read the books, I can tell you there’s not a lot to worry about here. Nothing is lingered on too long before being cut away. The Ways themselves only feature in about 5 seconds of footage in total, so that remains a mystery for tonight. The end point of this journey is shown a little more, the fortress of Fal Dara.

