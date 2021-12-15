ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Virtual Reality Operating Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide | GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, CAE Healthcare

Global Medical Virtual Reality Operating Systems Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2027). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization....

9to5Mac

The UK to end 2G and 3G networks by 2033, focusing on 5G connection

The United Kingdom announced today that it will be switching off its 2G and 3G networks by 2033 as it’s been focusing more on the newer 5G technology. As reported by TechRadar, the government said that “the sunsetting of the aging networks will accelerate the UK’s 5G ambitions and pave the way for future 6G services that deliver a range of benefits for individuals, businesses, and society.”
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems

The ' 3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; 3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in 3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobility Scooters Market to See Booming Growth | Medline Industries, GF Health Products, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Latest released the research study on Global Mobility Scooters Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobility Scooters Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobility Scooters. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Invacare Corporation (United States),Medline Industries, Inc. (United States),Dynatronics Corporation (United States),Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (United States),Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation Co., Ltd. (China),Carex Health Brands (United States),Roma Medical (United Kingdom),Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China),GF Health Products, Inc. (United States),Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company (India).
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Autoclave Equipment Market Is Likely to Spur Advancement in Medical Procedures 2021-2028 | Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies

Sterilization devices are important because they assure the complete destruction and removal of all microbes. The autoclave is a common sterilization device that sterilizes a wide range of liquids and solids using high-temperature steam. It is an effective, non-toxic, and efficient approach. The advantages quickly became clear, and it became an indispensable and vital component of every hospital and private clinic. Autoclaves are designed to work at high temperatures between 121 to 1450 degrees Celsius, allowing steam to penetrate materials and efficiently disinfect them. For cycle documentation, autoclaves provide a variety of display options. These displays operate together to show how temperatures vary as treatment durations continue. Exhaust fan functions on autoclave equipment are useful for drying decontaminated materials and evaporating moisture. These advantages of autoclaves are expected to boost the global autoclave market over the forecast period.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Home Medical Equipment Market to See Booming Growth 2021-2028 | AstraZeneca, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, GE Healthcare

Home Medical Equipment Market is gaining significant traction with Biobeat launching wearable continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device. Home medical equipment refers to a category of medical devices used for patients whose care is being managed at home or other private facilities and monitored by nonprofessional caregivers. These devices include a blood glucose monitor, blood pressure monitor, thermometer, etc.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Drivers, Challenges, Latest Trends and CAGR Status and Forecast to 2027

The global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market research report offers a comprehensive summary of the current and future state of the industry. The study was conducted applying widespread primary and secondary research that has all of the necessary market data. The research also protects data from segments such as type, industry, channel, and others, as well as market volume and value for each. The investigation also looks into the market's main players, providers, and the overall structure of the supply chain. It also approximates the factors and features that may affect the markets sales development.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare Market Size, Cost Analysis, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application to 2027

The global Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare Market research report offers a comprehensive summary of the current and future state of the industry. The study was conducted applying widespread primary and secondary research that has all of the necessary market data. The research also protects data from segments such as type, industry, channel, and others, as well as market volume and value for each. The investigation also looks into the market's main players, providers, and the overall structure of the supply chain. It also approximates the factors and features that may affect the markets sales development.
MARKETS
datasciencecentral.com

Trends in AI and ML Healthcare Markets

According to The Future Health Index 2021, the AI/ML market in healthcare is among the most promising ones. About 40% of healthcare organization leaders in different countries consider the development of the above technologies a major driver for the future sustainability of global health. Let’s talk about the trends and peculiarities of implementing AI/ML-based healthcare software solutions in the US and Europe.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Patient Telemonitoring System Market | Key Players Medtronic, Biotronik, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Patient Telemonitoring System Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Patient Telemonitoring System Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, GE Healthcare, Biotronik, Nihon Kohden, Abbott, Honeywell, SHL Telemedicine, TeleMedCare etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Patient Telemonitoring System for the foreseeable future.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the European Healthcare System

The rapid increase of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Europe has enhanced the need for new approaches to deal with chronic conditions. The pandemic has burdened the economies so much that governments are looking for digital solutions to increase health care access and the quality of services delivered. Decision-makers from the...
WORLD
HIT Consultant

Report: Healthcare Augmented Intelligence Operations Market Trends

– New Chilmark Research report on artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare operations forecasts a market poised for explosive growth with a CAGR of 40% over the next 5 years as solutions mature and more use cases demonstrate ROI. The COVID-19 pandemic has irrevocably expedited adoption of enterprise augmented and artificial...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Worth Observing Growth | CAE, VR Simulators, Zspace

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are CAE, Immersivetouch, Mentice, Mimic Technologies, Simbionix, Surgical Theather, Virtamed, VR Simulators, Zspace etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Is Stunning Worldwide | 3M, MedAssist, General Healthcare

The Latest Released Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as MedAssist, Huron Consulting Group, General Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Drchrono, Conifer Health Solutions, Quest Diagnostic, Change Healthcare, Advantage Healthcare Solutions, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, 3M & CareCloud.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Tesla, TuSimple, General Motors

Latest released Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Bicycle Market to Grow Extensively at Unstoppable Rate | Benelli, Gocycle, Sparta

Latest released the research study on Global Electric Bicycle Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Electric Bicycle Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Electric Bicycle. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Benelli (Italy),Aima (United States),Gocycle (United Kingdom),Haibike (Germany),Moustache Bikes (France),Rotwild (DE) (Germany),Beistegui Hermanos (Spain),Fully Charged (United Kingdom),Sparta (Netherlands),VÃ©loSoleX (Canada),Stromer (Switzerland).
BICYCLES
Las Vegas Herald

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market worth $74.9 billion by 2030

According to the new market research report "ADAS Market by System (ACC, DMS, IPA, PDS, TJA, FCW, CTA, RSR, LDW, AEB, & BSD), Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Bus, & Truck), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2&3, L4, L5), Offering, EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030″, The global ADAS Market size is projected to grow from USD 27.2 billion in 2021 to USD 74.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Security Policy Management Market Size 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Revenue and Forecast to 2026

Security Policy Management Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Security Policy Management Market by region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Truck Market Projected to Grow 1,413,694 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.7%.

The global Electric Truck Market size is expected to grow from approximately 69,597 units in 2021 to reach 1,413,694 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.7%. Factors such as rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly trucks.
BUSINESS

