Black community speaks out about recent trial involving killing of Black people

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rajaee Black’s former girlfriend does not want her identity publicly known. She remains shaken after hearing about his alleged rampage and has not been able to bring herself to watch the Facebook Live video where Black appears to confess to killing his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang. He recorded the video seconds before he gunned down his ex-wife Wendy Black at her home in Columbia on Saturday, according to police, all while his young children waited in an SUV outside. “He did have access to weapons,” the former girlfriend said. “I definitely feel for the children. I feel for all of them—Wendy...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO