Study: Fish can recover from mercury pollution faster than thought

By Brian Owens
Great Lakes Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercury pollution remains a problem in many parts of the Great Lakes, but new research from Canada’s Experimental Lakes Area in northern Ontario shows that efforts to reduce the amount of mercury going into a lake can have quick and dramatic effects on the levels of the pollutant in fish...

