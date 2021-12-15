ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccines still provide ‘significant protection’ against severe COVID-19

By PharmaTimes
pharmatimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron has been the latest variant to test the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become less effective in preventing severe COVID-19 disease and death, but they still provide ‘significant protection’, says the World Health Organisation (WHO), according to Reuters. The Omicron variant, first...

www.pharmatimes.com

