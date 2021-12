If this year’s sweltering summer taught us anything, it’s that temperatures are getting hotter and breaking climate records like never before. Now, a new study says concurrent heat waves — different heat events that happen at the same time across different regions — were about seven times more frequent in the mid- to high-latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere, including the U.S., Canada, China, the U.K. and Russia, during the 2010s compared to the 1980s.

