Environment

Green information technology and classroom discussions

Raspberry Pi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global IT industry generates as much CO2 as the aviation industry. In Hello World issue 17, we learn about the hidden impact of our IT use and the changes we can make from Beverly Clarke, national community manager for Computing at School and author of Computer Science Teacher: Insight Into...

wisconsin.edu

UW-Platteville students prepare to meet the technology needs of K-12 classrooms

Building on its strong legacy of being the first teacher preparation institute in the state, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s School of Education has a long history of looking toward the future and anticipating and responding to the needs of the communities and schools it serves — and in recent years, those needs are increasingly revolving around technology. That is why UW-Platteville education students are leading the way in pursuing voluntary Google for Education certification, long before they even graduate.
EDUCATION
boisestate.edu

Office of Information Technology updates online campus directory

The Office of Information Technology has updated the online campus directory with a new look and feel, along with improved features that help faculty and staff update information faster. Faculty and staff can now update their own directory information instead of filling out and submitting a form. The online directory...
BOISE, ID
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
Panama City News Herald

Bay County schools race to the future with new technology upgrades for classrooms

BAY COUNTY — Bay District Schools officials are reporting early success with their recent push to replace nearly 10-year-old technology in every classroom by 2025. During a Bay District School Board workshop in March, it was announced that part of the half-cent sales tax would go toward a three-phase technology refresh in the school system. These upgrades include an Interactive Viewsonic Board with a PC module, wireless keyboards, and mouse, document cameras, rolling podiums, webcams, teacher desktops, and monitors.
BAY COUNTY, FL
GW Hatchet

Faculty incorporate Rittenhouse, Arbery trials in classroom discussions

After the trials of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers and Kyle Rittenhouse each delivered pivotal rulings last month, some humanities faculty have incorporated the trials into their coursework on race and the U.S. justice system. Last month, Rittenhouse – a white 18-year old who shot three white men during protests in Kenosha,...
COLLEGES
energy.gov

DOE Seeks Information on Deployment-Ready Carbon Reduction and Removal Technologies

Request for Information Will Guide the Selection and Management of Critical Climate Investments of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. WASHINGTON, D.C.— The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today released a Request for Information (RFI) on technologies ready to be demonstrated that reduce carbon emissions and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The RFI seeks feedback from industry, investors, developers, academia, research laboratories, government agencies, NGOs, and potentially affected communities (including environmental justice, Tribal, energy transition, and other communities). The RFI follows the enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes more than $62 billion for DOE to deliver a more equitable clean energy future for the American people by, among other things, building the technologies of tomorrow.
WASHINGTON, DC
waynecountynews.net

Bevis Education Center Provides Health Information Technology Program

The Bevis Education Center in Collinwood, Tennessee recently hosted a monthly work session for TCAT Crump’s online Health Information Management Technology program (medical billing and coding). Enrollment in this program increased from 2 to 20 students during the fall semester. The program is designed to be completed in 12 months and is a hybrid program where most assignments are completed online with one to two meetings per trimester with the instructor. In order to finish in 12 months, students must log in and be active for a minimum of 30 hours per week. Beginning salaries for these jobs range from high $30s to low $50s and many of the jobs can also be done from home. The full-time instructor for this course is Angel Kendall, while Abbie Staggs Love is a part-time instructor. New students may begin each trimester, so if you are interested in beginning this program, the new trimester begins in January. Interested students should complete the TCAT Crump online application as well as the 21-22 and 22-23 FAFSA. Most adults can attend with little to no tuition fees. Please contact the Bevis Education Center staff if you have any questions or need assistance at 931-722-4006 or via their Facebook page.
COLLINWOOD, TN
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discover ‘Oldest’ Jewelry Ever, Shedding Light on Early Ways of Expressing Identity

Archaeologists working in the Bizmoune Cave in southwest Morocco published a surprising finding in Science Advances last week: they had discovered what is believed to be the oldest jewelry in the world. The team found 33 shell beads that they dated to between 142,000 and 150,000 years old. The beads were found between 2014 and 2018 and in the time since the team has been working to confirm a date for the artifacts through scientific analysis. The study, led by El Mehdi Sehasseh, a graduate student at the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage in Rabat, involved doing uranium dating and looking...
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

How Are Companies Leveraging Blockchain Technology?

Of late, Blockchain has become a family term among the people who love or even hate digital currencies. We hear many of the business leaders and top techie people talk about it daily. When they talk about this technology, they refer to the emerging trends as seen in their businesses. They talk about using it for making a digital transformation regarding businesses. We often hear about Blockchain as technology in these discussions. However, many feel that one can find too many applications going beyond digital currencies and fiat-based finance. In this post, we will be looking at how Blockchain technology is sold like hotcakes in different organizations. We will check the way companies today are leveraging this technology in various aspects of their day-to-day business. You can even explore on sites like bitcoin up official website. Now, let’s start digging deep into this in the following paragraphs:
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch

The much-delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on December 24, NASA and the company overseeing the launch confirmed on Saturday. The project, begun in 1989, was originally expected to deploy the instrument -- which will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space -- in the early 2000s. But multiple problems forced delays and a tripling of the telescope's original budget with a final price tag of nearly $10 billion (8.8 billion euros). The Webb telescope was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year with a planned date of departure of December 18.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
d1softballnews.com

Astronomers are really scared about the launch of the James Webb telescope

It would take a separate article to tell you about all the postponements of the James Webb space telescope, but finally, after another postponement that moves the launch date to December 24, about 10 billion dollars and more than 20 years to build it, the instrument that it will revolutionize our point of view on the cosmos is ready to launch, but there is a lot of fear.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arapahoegov.com

Arapahoe County welcomes new director of Information Technology

Arapahoe County is proud to welcome Philip Savino as its new director of Information Technology. Savino will oversee the centralized IT operations for the County, including technology-related projects, infrastructure and hardware; applications developed in-house and from external vendors; and technology strategic development. “I am thankful for the opportunity to join...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Freethink

The Hubble Space Telescope is dying. Here’s what’s next.

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. The Hubble Space Telescope is living on borrowed time. The iconic satellite was only supposed to be in operation...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

