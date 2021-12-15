Green information technology and classroom discussions

The Bevis Education Center in Collinwood, Tennessee recently hosted a monthly work session for TCAT Crump’s online Health Information Management Technology program (medical billing and coding). Enrollment in this program increased from 2 to 20 students during the fall semester. The program is designed to be completed in 12 months and is a hybrid program where most assignments are completed online with one to two meetings per trimester with the instructor. In order to finish in 12 months, students must log in and be active for a minimum of 30 hours per week. Beginning salaries for these jobs range from high $30s to low $50s and many of the jobs can also be done from home. The full-time instructor for this course is Angel Kendall, while Abbie Staggs Love is a part-time instructor. New students may begin each trimester, so if you are interested in beginning this program, the new trimester begins in January. Interested students should complete the TCAT Crump online application as well as the 21-22 and 22-23 FAFSA. Most adults can attend with little to no tuition fees. Please contact the Bevis Education Center staff if you have any questions or need assistance at 931-722-4006 or via their Facebook page.

COLLINWOOD, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO