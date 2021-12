Sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer, will take place Feb. 3-6 in Las Vegas. NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League's transformation of the city of Las Vegas for the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities will see the entertainment capital of the world host the 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair™ - a four-day, 300,000 square-foot family-friendly fan festival at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall from February 3-6. Tickets to the 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, are now available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last, and are the perfect gift for any hockey fan on your holiday shopping list.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO