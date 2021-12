Ho-ho-here we go! It feels like Uncle Elton and pop’s Tiny Tim, Ed Sheeran, have been teasing this festive collaboration since before Jesus had a birthday for us all to celebrate with Amazon’s Last Minute Christmas Deals. In fact, it was only back in October that Ed told a Dutch radio station that Elton – who, surprisingly, apparently calls the little scamp every single day – has been keen to team up for a festive frolic since his juggernaut 1973 hit ‘Step Into Christmas’ crash-landed back into the charts last year.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO