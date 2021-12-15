Elton John scores 70th ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 hit with “Merry Christmas”

Ed Sheeran narrowly avoided seriously injuring Elton John on the set of their "Merry Christmas" music video. While Sheeran, 30, and Lowe, 48, were chatting about his new holiday song with the legendary artist, the "A Team" singer got candid about the mishap that "almost killed" John, 74. "We just shot a Christmas music video. Oh, mate. I almost killed him with a bell," Sheeran stated. "On the video, there's footage of... I'm dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today, because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would've cracked him in the head. Oh my God, the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air," Sheeran continued, adding a few more details about the pair's music video: "But, man, the music video is wild. We've parodied all the great British music videos that came at Christmas."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO