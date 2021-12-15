Climate and social issues expected to be front and center at AGMs

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Marin Youth Poster Contest, open to all Marin County middle and high school students, is back. Students are invited to apply their artistic expression to create posters on any topic that is meaningful to them. “Our mission is to provide an inclusive and unique messaging platform for youth to express their hopes and concerns about social justice, health, climate change, women’s rights, firearms regulation, immigration, discrimination and other vital issues,” says Bruce W. Burtch, who has been producing the competition pro bono since 2017.
