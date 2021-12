It's getting closer to the big day, Christmas. I don't do a lot of shopping for this holiday as I only have a few people close to me that I give gifts to. It might be that I didn't grow up celebrating any holidays, it could be that I'm cheap, or maybe it's just because I don't like buying things for adults that if functioning properly should be able to just buy themselves what they want.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO