ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Fitch: Louisiana has top job growth amid significant labor force decline

By BIZ Magazine
bizmagsb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana was the top job-growth state in October, according to Fitch Ratings, but the firm’s “adjusted” unemployment rate for Louisiana was nearly twice as high as the state’s official October unemployment rate of 5.4%. Fitch-adjusted unemployment is a proprietary measure that reclassifies workers who have...

bizmagsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Adds 8,400 Jobs In November As Unemployment Rate Drops To 5.4 Percent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland gained 8,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.4 percent in November, according to jobs and unemployment data the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the Maryland Department of Labor. In November, Maryland added jobs more than twice as fast as the rest of the country, according to the statement. The trade, transportation and utilities sector recovered all jobs lost due to the pandemic, and since the beginning of 2021, the state has added 91,000 jobs. The trade, transportation and utilities sector also had the largest increase of private sector jobs with 5,100, according to the statement. Other sectors with growth include: professional and business services with 2,500; mining, logging and construction with 1,500; manufacturing with 700; and other services with 500. The financial activities sector had a significant decrease of 2,100 jobs. Other sectors with decreases were: education and health services with 1,400; leisure and hospitality with 600 and information with 400.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Hawaii State
bizmagsb.com

Report: Louisiana lacks transparency for COVID relief spending

Louisiana has failed to provide adequate public information about taxpayer money received through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, a new report from Good Jobs First asserts. The Coronavirus Relief Fund was a provision in the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, which sent $118...
LOUISIANA STATE
Brookings Institution

The November jobs report shows Black women are leaving the labor force

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) November jobs report, released December 3, provides mixed news about the state of the nation’s economic recovery. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 210,000 jobs, compared to October’s increase of 531,000, and unemployment decreased by 0.4%, to 4.2%. BLS reports that “nonfarm employment has increased by 18.5 million since April 2020 but is down by 3.9 million, or 2.6 percent, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.”
SOCIETY
probuilder.com

Declining Unemployment Rates Suggest Economic Recovery Despite Lingering Labor Shortage

The national unemployment rate dropped four basis points to 4.2% for the month of November with the creation of around 210,000 new jobs, MPA reports. While declining unemployment rates suggest economic recovery post-pandemic, a persistent shortage of workers leaves the construction industry largely short-handed as it combats a nationwide housing shortage.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Force#Labor Markets Tracker#Bls#Moody#Standard Poor#Hurricane Ida
azbigmedia.com

Job growth weakens amid concern of potential COVID-19 surge

Today’s jobs report showed weaker job growth in November compared to October. The labor market remains tight and still seems to be impacted by elevated Delta cases. While more people joined the labor force in November, the labor force participation rate remains well below its prepandemic rate. Overall, the labor market outlook is uncertain, as there are mounting downside risks linked to the newly identified Omicron variant of COVID-19.
BUSINESS
magnoliareporter.com

Smaller labor force, fewer jobs combine to lower local jobless rate

Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) dropped to 3.1 percent in October, down from 4.1 percent in September, according to a preliminary county by county report released this week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. This is down from 5.2 percent in August, 6.6 percent in July, and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
louisianaradionetwork.com

Secretary of Labor on infrastructure investments for Louisiana

Louisiana will receive $7.25 billion in guaranteed funding from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was signed by the president last month. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh said the funding allocated for states is unprecedented. “We haven’t seen quite honestly in this country, other than local governments or state governments,...
LOUISIANA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Fitch Ratings: Increasing labor expenses dampens 2022 outlook for nonprofit hospitals

Fitch Ratings expects the 2022 outlook for nonprofit hospitals to reflect the continuing struggle of cost pressure from labor and supplies, according to a Dec. 7 report. Fitch expects the cost pressures to continue for several years in the best-case scenario, and in the worst-case scenario, the cost increases could become permanent, which would cause a worse outlook for hospitals.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
themainewire.com

No improvement to unemployment, labor force participation in November

For the month of November, Maine’s unemployment rate remained at 4.8%, a number that has largely been unchanged since February. The labor force participation rate was 60.3%, also little changed over the past eight months. The number of nonfarm payroll jobs in the state decreased by 1,100. In total,...
ECONOMY
iBerkshires.com

The Retired Investor: Has Labor Found Its Mojo?

Workers in America are rethinking who they are and what they want. For the first time in decades, the stars have aligned to give the labor movement a much-needed lift. Will this prove to be a flash in the pan or something more lasting?. The share of American workers who...
LABOR ISSUES
bizmagsb.com

Teal Jones Group proposes $110.5 million sawmill in Plain Dealing

PLAIN DEALING, La. — Teal Jones Group owners Tom and Dick Jones announced that the company is evaluating Bossier Parish, Louisiana, for a planned $110.5 million southern yellow pine lumber plant. The new sawmill would support 125 new direct jobs, with average annual salaries of $47,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project would also support at least 369 indirect jobs, for a total of 494 prospective new jobs in Louisiana’s Northwest region. The production facility would generate up to 120 construction jobs at peak construction.
PLAIN DEALING, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy