Haynesville Shale playing key role during energy transition

By BIZ Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural gas remains in the energy transition spotlight as more producers have recently announced environmental certification of their products, even as the industry pushes back against congressional scrutiny of U.S. LNG exports, S&P Global reports. Louisiana’s and...

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Nabors making investments in energy transition

Active in oil and gas drilling, Nabors Industries has announced plans to invest in energy transition with its Nabors Energy Transition Solutions portfolio of technologies to drive energy efficiency and emissions reductions. Currently the portfolio used by the company and its customers includes proprietary emissions reporting and analytics software, engine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Green Hydrogen's Role In Energy Transition

Green hydrogen could almost entirely eliminate emissions using renewable energy. Green hydrogen is an emerging yet credible technology used to lower carbon emissions where electrification is less effective—and we believe its growth could be among the highest of any area of the energy transition, creating niche opportunities for companies and investors.
ENVIRONMENT
techxplore.com

Ammonia may play a key role in climate-neutral shipping

Climate-neutral shipping by 2050 requires immediate action. The question is which green fuels to focus on. Ammonia is one of them, according to a new report. Today, the maritime sector accounts for three percent of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions. This figure is expected to increase, and if we are to succeed in reversing the trend, it is therefore necessary for the maritime sector to embark on the green transition quickly. And as ocean-going ships rely heavily on fuels and are unlikely to sail on batteries, the solution must be found using other methods.
INDUSTRY
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
MySanAntonio

Kinder Morgan investing in energy transition opportunities

One of the nation’s largest pipelines is seeing opportunities in the energy transition. Addressing those attending this week’s CO2 Conference at the Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center in downtown Midland, Anthony Ashley, vice president, Kinder Morgan’s Energy Transition Ventures, said his company is a natural fit for the energy transition. He cited the company’s expertise in CO2-based enhanced oil recovery projects and its large CO2 transportation network.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newstalkflorida.com

Big Oil CEOs Thumb Nose At Green Energy Transition, Say Fossil Fuels Still Have ‘Essential Role’

Executives of major oil companies slammed the aggressive global push to renewable forms of energy and warned that such policies could crash economies. Crude oil and natural gas continue to be key to the world economy’s health and cannot be discounted, CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Halliburton and Saudi Aramco said during the ongoing World Petroleum Congress in Texas on Monday. The executives agreed that climate change should be addressed, but not to the detriment of current energy needs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Engineer Live

Data-led energy transition

Winds of change blow in for energy companies. By Sandra Merten. The energy transition is happening, and it’s happening rapidly. Despite the economic disruption caused by the pandemic, investment in the low-carbon economy boomed in 2020, reaching half a trillion US dollars for the first time. Bold net-zero targets are being championed by government initiatives, such as the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as household-name corporations like IKEA and Microsoft, and industry initiatives like RE100 and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). And of course, in the wake of this year’s COP26. Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable energy is an essential part of achieving these ambitions, recognised by the UN as the seventh sustainable development goal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

Fossil-fuel CEOs deliver warning on energy transition

Buoyed by high oil prices, the bosses of the biggest explorers this week laid out a vision for the energy transition that hinges on more fossil-fuel investment rather than less. The World Petroleum Congress in Houston, an industry showcase, saw last-minute cancellations due to the omicron variant, but it didn’t...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Dreams of energy transition face harsh reality

In a perfect world, the fossil fuels causing the planet to warm would steadily be replaced by wind turbines and nuclear plants, creating a seamless transition from one form of energy to another. But humanity rarely moves so easily. And six years after world leaders meeting in Paris agreed to...
HOUSTON, TX
theiet.org

Join Noriker to Power the Energy Transition

Noriker Power, a leading UK developer of advanced battery storage systems, is seeking an influx of talent to unlock the next phase of our expansion. Noriker has entered a new strategic cooperation agreement with Equinor, one of the world’s leading broad spectrum energy companies, and with fresh funding our pipeline of larger grid-scale projects is now being accelerated towards the construction phase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

ConocoPhillips CEO warns of 'messy' energy transition

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance criticized climate-minded political leaders for focusing their efforts to lower oil and natural gas supplies instead of lowering demand for fossil fuels. Lance on Tuesday lamented the recent United Nations climate summit COP26, where leaders of 51 countries broadly pledged to curb the use of fossil...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

A fraught and rocky energy transition pathway

Two wide-angle new essays explore how the global movement away from fossil fuels could be wrenching and geopolitically messy. Driving the news: Adam Tooze's piece in Foreign Policy covers a lot of ground. One key takeaway: He warns that it's not clear if the red-blue U.S. political and policy divide will ever be successfully bridged, despite clean energy's growth in conservative states, its growing economic importance and Wall Street's increasing buy-in.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Houston Chronicle

Biden official stresses need for 'affordable' energy transition

World leaders need to find a way to keep energy costs down as they transition to clean energy if they are to maintain public support for efforts to combat climate change, Deputy U.S. Energy Secretary David Turk said Monday. Speaking at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston, Turk said reducing...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Big Oil cautions against disruptive energy transition

The chief executives of the two largest U.S. oil companies on Monday reiterated their beliefs that the world will continue to rely on fossil fuels for years, if not decades, to come — even as society shifts toward cleaner forms of energy. Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods and Chevron CEO...
HOUSTON, TX
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a second straight weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 475 this week. The rig count was also up by four in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by three to 579, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude down $1.43, or 2%, at $70.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sdstandardnow.com

Still sobbing about Keystone XL being canceled? Consider this: half of U.S. oil pipelines are unused right now.

I see Sen. Thune was grousing on Twitter a couple of weeks back about how President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline was indicative of Biden’s attitude toward oil production, which, wrote Thune, “tries to make it more expensive & more difficult to develop our abundant energy resources. No surprise that costs have risen.”
KEYSTONE, SD
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude oil crash calls for cut in US production

Crude oil oversupply continues to battle lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic impact after US crude oil prices went negative for the first time in history. With the outlook for oil demand recovery looking bleak, many fear that storage capacity will soon run out. The eventual response is likely to be a major cut in US production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

