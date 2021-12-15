Haynesville Shale playing key role during energy transition

Climate-neutral shipping by 2050 requires immediate action. The question is which green fuels to focus on. Ammonia is one of them, according to a new report. Today, the maritime sector accounts for three percent of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions. This figure is expected to increase, and if we are to succeed in reversing the trend, it is therefore necessary for the maritime sector to embark on the green transition quickly. And as ocean-going ships rely heavily on fuels and are unlikely to sail on batteries, the solution must be found using other methods.

