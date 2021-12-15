Wednesday, December 15 afternoon weather

Skies are clear for most of New Mexico this Saturday evening as dew points are sitting in the single digits!! This is an indication of where some temperatures will drop overnight. Taos will be near 0° while ABQ will fall below average in the upper teens. Grab those extra layers or thermal blankets tonight! For Sunday, we’ll see sunny skies with below average temps for the second day in a row. Far southern Lea County could squeeze out some sprinkles early in the morning. Otherwise skies clear everywhere as high will hit the lower 50s south, middle 40s central, and upper 30s to near 40° north.

