With lines for Covid-19 testing snaking down the sidewalks, and messages announcing closures posted on the shuttered doors and Instagram accounts of local businesses, New York City residents have been witnessing scenes this week that they hoped they’d never see again. That’s because Covid-19 has once again been making its way across the city, to the tune of nearly 4,000 new cases each day: the highest those figures have been since last April, before vaccines were widely available. While the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread throughout some regions of the United States, leaving hospitals filled to capacity and healthcare...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO