December 18, 2021 marks the first time Alta will require paid parking reservations at the resort. With overflowing crowds due to the Ikon Pass, as well as swelling outdoor recreation use as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon has seemingly reached a breaking point. In an attempt to bring order to the chaos, Alta Ski Lifts has enacted a paid parking reservation system for weekends and holidays. But nobody seems to be happy about this, notably the Town of Alta and backcountry skiers. Many skiers also complain that the new rules are confusing and non-sensical. So to help make Alta parking a bit more clear, here’s a breakdown of what to expect if you plan to ski in upper Little Cottonwood Canyon.

