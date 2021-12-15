ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Buccaneers Congratulate Breshad Perriman

By Bucs Report Staff
bucsreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime 33-27 on Sunday. The game inning walk off touchdown was a 58...

bucsreport.com

FanSided

Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette proves Jaguars right on Byron Leftwich

The Buccaneers could lose Byron Leftwich to the Jaguars at the end of the season. The Urban Meyer mess is playing out exactly like everyone predicted since before the season began. Meyer’s baptism by fire in the NFL shows that perhaps the job gets more difficult when everyone is on an even playing field, but now, this disaster could impact the Buccaneers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reacts to embarrassing shutout vs. Saints

After experiencing unarguably their worst loss of the season in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t hold back as he expressed his frustration and disappointment to their performance. The Buccaneers fell to the Saints, 9-0, with Brady being shutout for just...
NFL
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
CBS Sports

Tom Brady gets shutout for the first shutout in 15 years vs. Saints, keeping a Drew Brees NFL record safe

The New Orleans Saints put on a dominant defensive performance on Sunday night, shutting out Tom Brady and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win. It was just the third time Brady has been shut out in his career, and the first time a Brady-quarterbacked team has been shut out since Week 15 of the 2006 season, according to the NFL's internal research department. In 2006, Brady was still just 29 years old and no current NFL defensive players were in the league at the time. He is now 44 years old. The 255-game streak without being shut out preserves the record held by ... former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who in 2006 was playing in his first season with the Saints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Antonio Brown News

Many have been wondering if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold onto Antonio Brown following his suspension for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. When Brown was signed to the Buccaneers last season, head coach Bruce Arians said the team wouldn’t be tolerating any non-sense. Does that mean...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers actions speak loud on future with Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers aren’t doing anything with Antonio Brown. The Antonio Brown story burned hot in the news cycle for about a week. The Buccaneers were betrayed by a player with a shaky history, suspensions were handed out, and the issue was pushed back a few weeks to give the team time to make a decision on one of their best players.
NFL
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown suspension: Former All-Pro receiver expected to return to Buccaneers for Week 16, per report

It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a decision on Antonio Brown. The former All-Pro receiver can't seem to get out of his own way in recent years, his poor decision-making has now found it's way to his tenure in Central Florida. Brown was accused in November of falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination card to the Buccaneers, an allegation made by his former chef after Brown refused to pay a $10,000 tab, but Brown and his representation vehemently denied any accusation he had misled the team.
NFL
FanSided

Best memes and jokes from ugly Saints-Buccaneers SNF game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game was far from an easy watch. So, NFL Twitter decided to make some memes during the ugly game. The Week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football featured a potential clinching scenario. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were to defeat the New Orleans Saints, they would win the NFC South title for the first time since 2007. That was an interesting storyline heading into the rivalry matchup.
NFL
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Tom Brady, Buccaneers get another crack at overcoming rival Saints

There is still one regular-season code Tom Brady has yet to crack as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady's Bucs reached the NFL's summit in his first season in Florida, winning Super Bowl LV over his youngest rival, Patrick Mahomes. But the one success that Brady has not enjoyed is the taste of a division victory over the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Licht States Brown and Edwards Will “Be Back Next Week”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht stated on the Buccaneers radio pregame show that Antonio Brown (WR) and Mike Edwards (S) would be back next week from their three-game suspension. Not sure if this is just word-play by Licht similar to head coach Bruce Arians’ penchant for it. Yes...
NFL

