‘Travel Hack’ Tips from Flight Attendants

Born and raised in a guide family, Marty Schaffer spent the majority of his childhood at a backcountry lodge southwest of Revelstoke. Early and abundant exposure to the mountains inherently inspired Schaffer to become a certified Association of Canadian Mountain Guides (ACMG) ski guide over 12 years ago. In the process, Schaffer recognized he had his own style of guiding that wasn’t being offered at any of the operations in Canada. Traditionally, guides do the leading and guests dutifully follow but Schaffer believes in a more collaborative approach with his clients and therefore, started his own guiding operation, Canadian Powder Guides, commonly referred to as Capow. Having owned and operated Capow for a decade now, we caught up with the Backcountry Access ambassador to get his top ten tips to make traveling in the backcountry a safe, fun and downright enjoyable experience. Keep reading for a few chunks of wisdom from one of Canada’s finest, in no particular order of importance.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO