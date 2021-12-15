House Voted to Refer Mark Meadows to the Justice Department in Criminal Contempt

Back when the Clintons and their administration were bedeviled by conservative ratfckers and bed-sniffing yahoos like Ken Starr (and young Brett Kavanaugh), Hillary Rodham Clinton went on TV and called out what she called the “vast, right-wing conspiracy” that had targeted her husband and his presidency. This brought down upon her a veritable avalanche of snotty coverage from a lot of the reporters who’d been lapping up leaks from the ratfckers since before Bill Clinton had finished second in the 1992 New Hampshire Democratic primary. However, Calvin Trillin corrected her more gently. It wasn’t a vast conspiracy, he said. It actually was “a creepy little cabal.”

