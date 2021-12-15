ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers Vote to Raise Debt Limit by $2.5 Trillion and Extend Into 2023

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongress voted to increase the debt limit yesterday ahead of today’s deadline. Lawmakers passed legislation to increase the limit by $2.5 trillion and extend it into...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Biden signs debt ceiling increase, preventing first-ever U.S. default

President Joe Biden signed a debt ceiling increase into law, preventing the first-ever U.S. default. The measure lifts the government's borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion, which is expected to allow the U.S. to cover its obligations into 2023. Biden signed the bill a day after the Treasury's estimated date when...
POTUS
wfxb.com

President Biden, Senator Manchin Slow Talks on ‘Build Back Better’ Legislation

It’s unlikely a vote for ‘Build Back Better’ legislation will happen before the end of the year as talks between Senator Joe Manchin and President Biden have stalled. A source familiar with the talks says the conversations are ‘very far apart’ as the two lawmakers have very different views and given the state of the talks between the two, sources say Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is likely to delay the bill into 2022. One major issue the parties can’t seem to agree on is the child tax credit which Manchin wants to cut entirely though there are several other reasons why Democrats in the Senate are not ready for the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
leedaily.com

Breaking News: Congress Approves $2.5 Trillion Debt Limit Increase, Sending It to Biden

Congressional officials authorize a 2.5 trillion dollars federal debt limit extension and send bills to current President Mr. Joe Biden to avoid a catastrophe. Early Tuesday afternoon, Legislators dodged a devastating financial collapse as Representative democracy mandates including both legislatures decided to send current President Biden a 2.5 trillion dollar extension in the government’s lending authorization, despite Conservative obstructionism.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Treasury#Democrats#House#Gop
KTLA

Congress votes to send Biden $2.5T debt limit hike, avoiding default

Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation’s borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition. Capping a marathon day, the House gave final approval to the legislation early Wednesday morning on a near-party-line 221-209 vote, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wfxb.com

Senate Set to Vote on Debt Limit Increase Today

Today, the Senate is set to vote on raising the National Debt Limit ahead of tomorrow’s deadline. Previously, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the Debt Limit could be reached tomorrow which leaves Congress little time to resolve the issue and once the Senate takes action the House will have to approve the legislation before it’s sent to President Biden’s desk for signature. Lawmakers on both sides have made it clear that a default would spark economic disaster and needs to be avoided at all costs. Republicans have insisted Democrats should take responsibility for raising the limit and do it on their own. Last week Congress passed a legislation to fast-track the process and allow Democrats to raise the limit without the help of Republicans. The one-time process will allow Democrats to pass the bill with a majority vote. Vice President Kamala Harris could be used as a tie breaker.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MarketWatch

Senate will vote on raising U.S. debt limit on Tuesday, Schumer says

The Senate on Tuesday will vote to raise the U.S. debt limit, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. Last week, the Senate advanced a bill that was designed to allow Democrats to raise the debt limit without Republican votes. "The Senate will act tomorrow to prevent default," New York Democrat Schumer said in a speech. The Democratic-controlled House would also need to pass an increase in the government's borrowing limit, before it is sent to President Joe Biden for signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Democrats to Increase Debt Ceiling by $2.5 Trillion

Senate will vote on Tuesday on the Democrats' legislation to increase the U.S. debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. The vote is part of a deal made with Senate GOP which could lift the nation's borrowing limit in 2022 and until 2023. The vote will come one day before the deadline...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS - House passes bill that includes debt ceiling deal to lift limit before December 15 deadline with only Senate Democratic votes

The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday night that contains a provision that will allow the Senate to pass a debt ceiling hike with only Democratic votes. In a vote of 222 to 212, the House passed a bill that delays Medicare sequestration cuts for three months, which had rules to increase the debt ceiling tucked inside.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy