Will Eye Drops Replace Reading Glasses?

By Laura Pence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEye drops made by the company Vuity could end up replacing reading glasses and give clarity...

Saying “Goodbye” to Glasses: FDA Approves Eye Drops For Improving Vision

Wearing glasses is indeed useful if you lack good enough eyesight. But let’s face it: pretty much nobody likes putting on those spectacles. Furthermore, they can sometimes even decrease a guy’s chances of being a big hit with the ladies. According to CBSNews.com, those suffering from age-related blurred...
Hate Wearing Reading Glasses? These Newly FDA-Approved Eye Drops Could Be the Answer

Anyone in their 40s or older is probably familiar with the arm-extending action needed to read fine print (or even not-so-fine print). After we blow out a certain number of candles on our birthday cake, things get fuzzy up close — and this age-related blurry vision only gets worse over time. But if you don’t like wearing reading glasses and your arm isn’t getting any longer, there’s good news: A new treatment could help return your eyes to their youthful glory.
Need for ‘cheater’ glasses eliminated by new eye drops

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re tired of looking for your “cheaters” so that you can read instructions, recipes, your cellphone news feed, or just a good book on your bedside table, a solution has now been approved by the FDA in the form of revolutionary eye drops.
Revolutionary new FDA-approved eye drops help you see without glasses

A drug company has created a new eye drop that lets people see without reading glasses. The new drop is called Vuity and was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October. When used, it can treat age-related blurry near vision for six to 10 hours. It could help millions who rely on reading glasses see up close without wearing glasses.
New prescription eye drops could allow you to ditch your glasses short term

A new prescription eye drop could make reading glasses a thing of the past, which would a game-changer for 128 million Americans. It's hard to imagine a world without glasses, as almost a third of us have trouble focusing on close objects due to age-related vision loss. But the makers...
