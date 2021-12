Schools have been closed in Oxford, Michigan, following a new security threat aimed at the community of staff and students, many of whom are still reeling from last month’s deadly shooting. The local school district said that “an image from social media that included a specific threat directed at our middle school”, had been received. “We immediately notified law enforcement, who are investigating,” the school told parents.As the Detroit Free Press reported on Tuesday, all related school activities were cancelled, and a security check was underway by local members of law enforcement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we...

