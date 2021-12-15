‘MacGruber’ Series Creators Tried To Get Christopher Nolan To Direct An Episode

Sometimes the IP-driven days of streaming can be very generous, in ways that we could not have expected five years ago. The latest example is “MacGruber,” a new series that is essentially four-hour movie based on the 2010 cult action-comedy character borne from bite-sized “Saturday Night Live” skits. For long-held worries that one of the best action-comedies in years wouldn’t get a sequel, Peacock now gives its character a massive, totally on-brand treatment. Best of all, it’s just as infectiously self-amusing as the movie, blitzing through all the countless jokes and throat-ripping, silly macho gesturing, and terrified nudity that it so pleases. There are no references to the almighty “KFBR392” joke from the original, but throughout eight cinematic episodes, "MacGruber" the show is about as stupidly funny as you would hope.

