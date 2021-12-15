ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘MacGruber’ Series Creators Tried To Get Christopher Nolan To Direct An Episode

By Claire Epting
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Based on the long-running Saturday Night Live skit of the same name — and serving as a sequel to the 2010 film — MacGruber is now a TV series. In advance of the MacGyver parody arriving on Peacock later this week, series creators Jorma Taccone and John Solomon spoke with Collider...

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Peacock Drops Explicit Trailer for Upcoming 'MacGruber' Series

Fans of Saturday Night Live will be delighted to learn that Peacock‘s MacGruber series is just around the corner, and NBCUniversal has now dropped a new, explicit trailer for the upcoming comedy. As you’d expect, Will Forte will reprise his role as the titular protagonist alongside Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Timothy V. Murphy
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Jorma Taccone
Person
Ryan Phillippe
SFGate

Will Forte, Kristen Wiig Save the World in ‘MacGruber’ TV Series Trailer

Will Forte’s patriotic hero is back in the new trailer for Peacock series MacGruber, set to premiere Dec. 16. The series, based on Forte’s Saturday Night Live character and the 2010 film of the same name, will feature an all-star cast of Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, Mickey Rourke, and Billy Zane.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

MacGruber Newcomers Talk Joining the Series' Absurdity for Peacock

One of the most exciting elements about Peacock's upcoming MacGruber series is that it features original stars like Will Forte, Ryan Phillippe, and Kristen Wiig all returning to reprise their roles from the film, though the series has also managed to spice things up by adding impressive actors to the ensemble, such as Laurence Fishburne and Billy Zane. While veterans of the narrative knew exactly what they were getting into for their returns to the series, newcomers had a bit of an adjustment period, detailing the challenges of remaining relatively stoic in the absurd narrative. MacGruber premieres on Peacock on December 16th.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Wick” Creator Plans “Battle Chasers” Series

Alcon Television Group (“The Expanse”) has picked up the rights to Joe Madureira’s indie comic “Battle Chasers” with “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad set to write and executive produce a live-action fantasy series adaptation. The comic centered on a nine-year-old girl named Gully, searching for her father with the help...
TV SERIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Posters Revealed!

After the release of his most divisive film project yet, Tenet, a film delayed repeatedly by COVID-19 before opening on its planned summer wide release date in 70mm in mostly empty theaters and followed by the emergence of Warner Brothers’ HBO Max simultaneous streaming/theatrical release plan, Christopher Nolan made arguably the boldest move of his career yet: split ties with the safety net of Warner Brothers after nearly two decades to pursue film production work with another company. Despite Nolan’s pedigree and ardent studio support given how profitable the director’s body of work continues to be for the company, the transition rippled throughout the film community who saw with Nolan’s departure the end of an era of original expensive director-driven movies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macgruber#Macgyver#Taccone Nolan
ComicBook

MacGruber Series Gets Red-Band Trailer and Official Poster

In just ten days, MacGruber is set to return after more than a decade away, and Peacock has released the first full trailer for the series, following on the heels of a previous extended clip that was framed as a jailhouse interview with the title character, played by Will Forte. Beware going in: this is a red band trailer and not safe for work, if you're one of those people who still leaves the house to work. An over-the-top parody of MacGyver, the series centers on a decorated veteran who faces extraordinary odds (and kills lots of bad guys) in the name of making the world a better place. An official poster for the series was also just released.
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

BOOM! Christopher Nolan's Star Studden Next Blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' Just Added More Enormous Stars To The Already ATOMIC Cast

The cast for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer just keeps getting better and better! Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt already are bringing the movie enough star-power to walk it to the top of the charts, but an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter recently added Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Benny Safdie to the roster. These three additions are absolutely atomic actors.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Oppenheimer’: 14 Details to Know About Christopher Nolan’s Atom Bomb Movie

Christopher Nolan is set to return to movie theaters in 2023 with the release of “Oppenheimer,” based on the life of theoretical physicist and “the father of the Atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer. Nolan has never made a biographical drama before, but don’t expect the Oscar-nominated director to take the traditional biopic route. As with all of Nolan’s films, expect the unexpected when it comes to “Oppenheimer.” An abundance of details about the project is scarce at the moment, but reports suggest Nolan will be scaling things back significantly after the $200 million-plus spectacle of “Tenet.” What does a $100 million Nolan biopic look like? We’re going to find out.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“MacGruber” Gets A Music Video Recap

The Will Forte-led “MacGruber” comedy franchise is coming back with Peacock’s eight-episode season follow-up to the 2010 feature comedy set to drop shortly. To celebrate, Peacock has released a musical video recap titled “The Greatest Man To Ever Walk Planet Earth” and starring Maya Rudolph as MacGruber’s past love interest Casey who sings the number.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
moviesinfocus.com

The Dark Knight: A Look Back At Christopher Nolan’s Batman Trilogy

Little did we know how much mainstream moviemaking would change when Christopher Nolan was charged with rebooting the Batman franchise. Released in 2005, Nolan’s Batman Begins took The Dark Knight and transported Bob Kane and Bill Finger’s iconic creation into a whole new realm. The director cast fan...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Highly Anticipated MacGruber Series is Finally Streaming on Peacock

MacGruber returned yesterday after more than a decade away, with his new series dropping on Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming platform. An over-the-top parody of MacGyver, the series centers on a decorated veteran who faces extraordinary odds (and kills lots of bad guys) in the name of making the world a better place. The series is based on the 2010 movie of the same name, which proved popular enough that there have been sequel or TV spinoff rumors going on basically since the film was released. Forte is returning to write, executive produce, and star in the upcoming MacGruber series, reprising his role from the original film.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

MacGruber Returns with A Stupidly Funny Peacock Series

Sometimes the IP-driven days of streaming can be very generous, in ways that we could not have expected five years ago. The latest example is “MacGruber,” a new series that is essentially four-hour movie based on the 2010 cult action-comedy character borne from bite-sized “Saturday Night Live” skits. For long-held worries that one of the best action-comedies in years wouldn’t get a sequel, Peacock now gives its character a massive, totally on-brand treatment. Best of all, it’s just as infectiously self-amusing as the movie, blitzing through all the countless jokes and throat-ripping, silly macho gesturing, and terrified nudity that it so pleases. There are no references to the almighty “KFBR392” joke from the original, but throughout eight cinematic episodes, "MacGruber" the show is about as stupidly funny as you would hope.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Reactions: Bold Hollywood Sequel or Meta Headache?

“The Matrix Resurrections” has finally screened for press, industry, and other lucky viewers, and first reactions to the sequel from director Lana Wachowski are pouring in. This is not only the last major movie premiere to round out this year’s winter season, it’s also the first “Matrix” film since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” and the fourth film in the franchise. Check out a roundup of social media reactions — which are divided, but sway toward the positive — below. “The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves (consummate game stuntman of all time) and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively,...
MOVIES
tasteofcinema.com

All 11 Christopher Nolan Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Christopher Nolan goes supernova, channeling his inner Kubrick and making his own 2001 rendition. But while the former is still hailed as the golden standard for visual storytelling, relying not in dialogue but imagery to convey emotions and themes, Interstellar comes with a baggage full of red flags in that regard. Nolan certainly aims high with his cerebral sci-fi odyssey, but can only do so by bringing out his worst tendencies in the process. All of Interstellar’s plot holes have been picked apart and analyzed ad infinitum, but arguably the biggest sin of all is the inflated sense of self-importance that the film boasts at every turn.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

5 Things You Need To Know About Peacock's MacGruber Streaming Series

MacGruber is back to save the world — whether he likes it, or not. Will Forte’s juvenile-minded super spy began as a parody of ABC’s MacGyver television series of the 1980s and first appeared on Saturday Night Live in January 2007, in a comedy sketch created by The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone. Forte stepped into the titular role with the support of his love interest Casey (Maya Rudolph) and work partner Vickie St. Elmo (Kristin Wiig). Nearly three years after using a paperclip, gum wrapper, and rubber band to bungle one rescue mission after another, the potty-mouthed hero jumped from the sketch comedy realm to the action movie one.
TV SERIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy