The Ultimate Surfer producer Pilgrim Media Group has promoted a trio of execs in its development division. The Lionsgate-backed company has handed promotions to Tom Huffman, who has been upped to Chief Creative Officer, Lauren Lemieux upped to VP and Head of Development and SVP, Original Content Scott Eldridge has had his duties expanded to include true-crime. The company, which also makes series including Ghost Hunters and Street Outlaws, has also promoted Michael Dunn to Executive Director of Development, Christian Navarrete to Director of Development, Lauren Mickle to Coordinator and Cara Groom joined the group from Lionsgate as Director of Development. Huffman and Eldridge...

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO