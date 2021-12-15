ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Supercharge Your Ecommerce Conversions with Buy Now, Pay Later

By Amelia Willson
Cover picture for the articleYou’ve got tons of traffic, conversion-optimized product pages, and a sleek and seamless checkout process. And yet, your ecommerce conversion rate hovers around 2% to 3% — and that’s considered a good conversion rate. Why aren’t more of your visitors converting?. For many retailers, it’s...

The Guardian

The hottest product this US holiday shopping season? Buy now pay later

Supply chain issues. Labor shortages. Rising prices. Mask mandates. These are some of the biggest challenges facing small merchants this holiday season and I can tell you on behalf of many of my clients that it’s not making for a very merry Christmas. But there’s thing that is saving the season for thousands of business owners and no, it’s not Rudolph.
SHOPPING
nny360.com

How old-style buy now, pay later became trendy ‘BNPL’

Millennials and Gen Zers have an addictive new way to buy stuff that would look familiar to their great-grandparents. “Buy now, pay later” is a type of consumer credit that really got going in the 19th century when Singer sewing machines were sold for a “dollar down, dollar a week.” But the modern fintech twist in “BNPL” is that it’s aimed at people making impulse purchases of fashion or jewelry or electronics rather than sofas or refrigerators. It’s delivered through apps that are wildly popular, leading to dizzying valuations of startups such as Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay. Regulators from the U.K. to Singapore worry that young borrowers are getting in over their heads.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOX59

Buy now, pay later options gain popularity as experts advise caution

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — You’ve likely noticed the option to buy now, pay later on every online shopping platform you use. While these options allow shoppers to make multiple payments within a certain timeframe, experts tell us it’s not without risk. For Kelci Baker, these options allowed her to purchase a special gift for her dad: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Dealerscope

Buy Now, Pay Later Plans Under CFPB Scrutiny

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/16/21: The use of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) installment plans from companies such as Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna has skyrocketed in the past two years both online and in-store. A recent study by NerdWallet found that one in five holiday shoppers are using BPNL services this year. They’re an appealing alternative to credit cards because they don’t charge interest and good credit histories aren’t always a dealbreaker. But the bills still have to be paid, so it’s not uncommon that consumers with a tendency to live beyond their means take on one too many of these arrangements, even though it may not be in their interest. With little regulation compared to credit card companies so far, it’s no surprise that about 43 percent of Gen Z shoppers have missed at least one installment payment, according to recent research by Piplsay. Stats like these have prompted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to launch an investigation into these services to find out if their business models and practices are fair and whether or not they create unsustainable debt for consumers that use them. The CFPB will also be looking into privacy issues around the industry’s use of consumer data. As the Wall St. Journal points out, the timing around the holidays is a bit Grinch-like, but in the long run, it’s better to have customers who keep coming back to the store because they aren’t in debt than customers who can’t afford to come because they are.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Advocate Andy

Consumer Bureau Takes Action on Buy Now, Pay Later Products

Move Comes as Consumer Groups, Senators Call for Consumer Protection. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced today it is begin to gather information from Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services in order to assess the need for further regulation of the popular consumer finance products.
eMarketer

2021 holidays could be an inflection point for buy now, pay later usage

Increasing competition in the realm of point-of-sale (POS) installment plans will push existing buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms to diversify their offerings and target consumers beyond the existing core of Gen Z and millennial users. How big is the BNPL space?. The number of US users of BNPL services...
RETAIL
bigcommerce.com

Keith Karlick Shares How to Build Engaging B2B Experiences at Make it Big 2021

With the rise of millennial buyers, more B2B businesses are looking to create B2C-like buying experiences. At BigCommerce’s 2021 Make it Big Conference, BigCommerce Director of Channel Marketing, Caroline Lim, sat down with Overdose Strategy Director, Keith Karlick, to discuss how to build a digital B2B strategy. Keith Karlick’s...
ECONOMY
yourmoney.com

‘Alarming rise’ in use of buy now pay later schemes

A study by the financial advice platform found that more than a half of Brits are worried how they’ll afford presents this Christmas, a 3% rise on last year. Worryingly, many people are living beyond their means with 89% feeling ‘encouraged’ to follow an unaffordable lifestyle and 43% struggling to clear debts.
PERSONAL FINANCE
tech.co

Buy Now, Pay Later Services Are Taking the Shopping World by Storm

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services exploded onto the online shopping scene a few years ago, and according to various studies conducted over the last 18 months, they are only going to get bigger. BNPL services like the Swedish-based Klarna have seen their user base soar during the pandemic, and...
SHOPPING
newsy.com

More Consumers Are Using Buy Now, Pay Later Apps

It's finals week at the University of California, Los Angeles. Junior poli-sci major Akunnia Akubuilo took time away from studying to show Newsy the app she says she uses to make most of her online purchases — Klarna. "I've gotten a lot of stuff for my dorm, actually, like...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Buy now pay later: How does it work?

More people are opting to use buy now pay later (BNPL) services for their shopping than last year, according to new data revealed to Panorama. An estimated 15 million adults of all ages in the UK are actively using this form of credit, an increase of more than two million since the start of the year.
ECONOMY
American Banker

Buy now/pay later pioneers defend their turf as banks move in

Banks are responding in force to the fintech-led buy now/pay later craze, leading consumers to ask those startups: What else can you do for me?. Installment loans are, by their nature, meant for a single purchase. Banks are well equipped to turn this interaction into a long-term relationship by cross-selling products such as credit cards to consumers or capital to merchants; fintechs, however, have some catching up to do.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Why Even Financially Worry-Free Consumers Use Buy Now, Pay Later

Financially worry-free consumers — or those with good credit or access to credit — are interested in alternatives to traditional credit card options. They may not face the challenges in securing credit that many consumers who live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to pay bills do, but they are concerned about living within their means.
RETAIL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Why 'buy now, pay later' stocks fell in 2021, and what's in store

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies were among the stock market darlings of 2020 - and nowhere more than in Australia, the birthplace of pioneering companies Afterpay and Zip Co. There are 15 BNPL companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), more than any other exchange in the world.
STOCKS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Buy now, pay later' catches on in time for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO – As Americans shop for the holidays, they will likely see a swarm of offers to get their gifts now but pay for them later in fixed monthly installments. Fueled by several hot Silicon Valley startups as well as a push by the big credit card companies, “buy now, pay later” is now available for buying a $1,500 Peloton exercise bicycle as well as a $60 floral bouquet. Thousands of retailers, big and small, often have an option on their websites to pay for a purchase in installments at checkout. In the case of credit cards, customers are being allowed to create fixed payment plans days or even a few weeks after the purchase.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

