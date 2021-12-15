ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRESTLING: Chickasha goes 5-0 in Chickasha Dual Invitational

By Austin Litterell
 4 days ago
The Chickasha wrestling team went 5-0 during the Chickasha Dual Invitational in Chickasha on Tuesday. Photo provided by Chad Randle

The Chickasha High School wrestling team went unbeaten.

Chickasha hosted the Chickasha Dual Invitational on Tuesday and competed in five different duals against five different schools. The Fightin' Chicks went 5-0 in those duals and captured first place in the event.

Chickasha is currently ranked 13th in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A dual rankings. Chickasha is in both sets of OSSAA Class 4A wrestling polls.

Chickasha outscored its first two opponents by a combined score of 159-6 and began the event with a shutout victory over Hennessey. The Fightin' Chicks picked up an 84-0 victory to start the event with a win.

The Fightin' Chicks then battled Lexington in their second dual of the event, and Chickasha dominated another opponent. Chickasha picked up a 75-6 victory to earn a second win on the day.

Chickasha battled Tecumseh and Newcastle in its next two duals and scored 48 points in each of those duals. Chickasha beat Tecumseh 48-33, and the Fightin' Chicks beat Newcastle 48-35.

The Fightin' Chicks finished the event with a dual against a ranked Cache squad. They completed the event with another victory, winning 52-24 to complete the unbeaten run in the event.

According to wrestling coach Chad Randle, Chickasha had eight freshmen in its lineup.

