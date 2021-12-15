ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Here's What You Should Do for New Year's Eve in Seattle

By Jas Keimig
The Stranger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI honestly cannot think of a better way to end the second year of the pandemic than listening to the soul of Seattle, DJ Riz Rollins, spinning records. And this is exactly what's happening at the Capitol Hill joint Life on Mars on New Year's Eve. Rollins can be trusted to...

www.thestranger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Stranger

Here's What You Should Do This Week: Jingle Gayly, Run From SANTACON, Kick All the Way Back

NOW THRU SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18: KITTEN N' LOU PRESENT: JINGLE ALL THE GAY! AT ODDFELLOWS' WEST HALL. It's the holiday season and Marie Kondo, the militant queen of joyful minimalism, is on my mind. I think it's because I'm playing a lot of Nintendo's mega-hit game Animal Crossing again, and I can hear Kondo asking, "Does it spark joy?" every time I hoard another virtual object inside my virtual mansion. (Yes, it sparks joy; yes, I want one in every color.) With the merry onslaught of events that bubbles up this time of year, I'm using that Kondo-ism to decide how to divvy up my evenings. SANTACON? Does not spark joy. Kitten N' Lou? Always the joyfullest.
SEATTLE, WA
dancemusicnw.com

Your official artist guide to Abduction New Year’s Eve Invasion in Seattle

As the year winds to a close, people throughout the PNW are making plans with friends for how to celebrate the beginning of 2022. Abduction New Year’s Eve in Seattle will be one of our region’s largest dance music events, and certainly a night to remember. Shortly after Insomniac announced their first PNW New Year’s Eve event, their lineup followed suit.
SEATTLE, WA
ETOnline.com

Here's Who's Performing at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will feature some epic performances. On Friday, ABC and MRC Live and Alternative announced that performers LL Cool J and Chlöe will take the stage from Times Square for the golden anniversary show. LL Cool J will perform...
MUSIC
whatzup.com

Looking to party on New Year’s Eve? Here are seven options

Haven’t you made your New Year’s Eve plans yet? The clock is ticking, which is odd, because it’s digital. Whether you’re hoping to swig stout at an Irish pub, sip a martini at a jazz club, or drink unpasteurized milk straight from the cow, the city has lots to offer this New Year’s Eve.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
Maryland State
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Ballard, WA
seattlepi.com

Fireworks to return to Seattle's Space Needle for New Year's Eve, but no crowds permitted

This story has been updated. An earlier version indicated there would be no pyrotechnics at the Space Needle this year. The Space Needle announced this week that its annual New Year's Eve party will not take place in Seattle this year. Instead, the Space Needle will show a virtual display with additional special effects paired with live fireworks that can only be seen on screen.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Schools Everywhere Feel Threatened, COVID Won't Go Away Until We Shut Down Capitalism, The Sun Was Kissed This Week

Earlier this week, NASA confirmed that a spacecraft called Parker Solar Probe really did "kiss the Sun" this year, and this fiery act of love didn't burn it to a crisp. Isn't it amazing. It's called science. The Parker, which touched the sun’s upper atmosphere in April, has some crazy-fresh system that keeps it cool by getting hotter. NASA expects the probe to kiss our one and only star a few more times.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like a Very Viral Christmas

Big news: We've selected our Crow of the Year. Bigger news: Here's a sentence we hate to see: "Washington state could see its highest level of coronavirus cases by the end of 2021." Trevor Bedford with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center expects to see over 2,000 Omicron COVID-19 cases a day in King County by next week.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
seattlepi.com

Seattle's Space Needle cancels in-person New Year's Eve party third year in a row; replaced by virtual celebration

This story has been updated. An earlier version indicated there would be no pyrotechnics at the Space Needle this year. The Space Needle announced this week that the annual New Year's Eve party will not take place in Seattle this year. Instead, the Space Needle will show a virtual display with additional special effects paired with live fireworks that can only be seen on screen.
SEATTLE, WA
brooklynvegan.com

Wolves in the Throne Room’s tour with Full of Hell & Uada cancelled for “personal reasons”

Bummer news. Wolves in the Throne Room's 2022 headlining tour with Full of Hell and Uada has been cancelled for "personal reasons." The band writes:. To our beloved fans. The upcoming North American tour will be canceled due to personal reasons. We know that our most dedicated fans already have tickets, so we encourage you to get your refund now and have a bit more cash for the Yuletide season. This is a enormous disappointment for us all…but we promise that we have other plans for live Rituals in the works and we will see you in the New Year.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Sleaford Mods – “Don’t Go” (Yaz Cover)

Since the release of Sleaford Mods’ new album Spare Ribs at the beginning of the year, frontman Jason Williamson has kept himself busy guesting on the Bug tracks and HBO true crime shows. Now, Sleaford Mods are announcing a 2022 North American tour and sharing a cover of Yaz/Yazoo’s 1982 classic “Don’t Go.” Listen and check out the upcoming tour dates below.
ROCK MUSIC
anadisgoi.com

Hard Rock rings in 2022 with “Now That’s What I Call 90s” New Year’s Eve Party

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa’s biggest NYE bash and balloon drop is back and ready to party like it’s 1999! The casino resort will throw it back to the days of boy bands, boomboxes and grunge rock with its “Now That’s What I Call 90s” party hosted by NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick and 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons on Dec. 31. The event is free and open to the public, and guests must be 21 or older to attend.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlesque#Roller Skating#Black People#Doll#Capitol Hill#Kexp#Bubbs#Nuggs#Japanese
westseattleblog.com

Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Monday

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. DONATION DRIVE: Dave Newman State Farm Agency (WSB sponsor) continues collecting warm clothes, 9 am-5 pm weekday dropoffs at the office (3435 California SW). FESTIVAL OF TREES: Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) has a lobby full of donated,...
SEATTLE, WA
digboston.com

HERE’S WHAT WE ARE DOING THROUGH THE NEW YEAR. COME JOIN US, WOULD YA!?!

From Charlestown Holiday Night Out to Ice Castles in New Hampshire. “The Anchor, Boston’s only multi-story public gathering space, performing and visual arts venue, open-air wine and beer garden and special event setting is getting in the spirit of the season. Determined to provide its guests with an outlet from the turbulence of 2021, in a fun and engaging environment, the Anchor is bringing its Winter Garden back for another holiday season! Patrons will stay warm with the Anchor’s heated igloos, outdoor heat lamps and complimentary blankets while enjoying a glass of hot apple cider, hot chocolate, tea, coffee, or perhaps a steaming glass of mulled sangria. The Anchor’s finely curated collection of local and international brews and robust wine selection will remain available as well, in addition to a full menu of delicious bites.” Also check out Navy Yard New Year at the Anchor featuring the same amenities.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy