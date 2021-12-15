Here's What You Should Do for New Year's Eve in Seattle

From Charlestown Holiday Night Out to Ice Castles in New Hampshire. “The Anchor, Boston’s only multi-story public gathering space, performing and visual arts venue, open-air wine and beer garden and special event setting is getting in the spirit of the season. Determined to provide its guests with an outlet from the turbulence of 2021, in a fun and engaging environment, the Anchor is bringing its Winter Garden back for another holiday season! Patrons will stay warm with the Anchor’s heated igloos, outdoor heat lamps and complimentary blankets while enjoying a glass of hot apple cider, hot chocolate, tea, coffee, or perhaps a steaming glass of mulled sangria. The Anchor’s finely curated collection of local and international brews and robust wine selection will remain available as well, in addition to a full menu of delicious bites.” Also check out Navy Yard New Year at the Anchor featuring the same amenities.
