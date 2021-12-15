ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Rivalry Series: Canada vs. United States, live stream, TV channel, game time, how to watch, Women's Hockey

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJ99E_0dNnPJXy00

The Rivalry Series returns on Wednesday night when the U.S. Women’s National Team meets Canada in a set of five games that will take place in St. Louis, Minnesota, and Alberta, Canada.

The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team is coming off two straight wins over Canada in their homeland in their last set of games as they look to bring that same energy to Minnesota tonight. Meanwhile, Canada will be looking to bounce back after a tough couple of games in the November series.

This is always a fun one if you’re a hockey fan, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.

Rivalry Series

Canada vs. United States

  • When: Wednesday, December 15
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

2021 Rivalry Series Schedule

Wednesday, December 15

Canada vs. United States, 8 p.m ET, in St. Louis, MO

Friday, December 17

Canada vs. United States, 8 p.m ET, in St. Louis, MO

Monday, December 20

Canada vs. United States, 8 p.m ET, in St. Paul, Minn.

Monday, January 3

United States vs. Canada, 7 p.m. ET in Edmonton, Alberta

Thursday, January 6

United States vs. Canada, 7 p.m. ET in Red Deer, Alberta

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, live stream, TV channel, start time

The Nashville Predators will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Predators are coming off a 5-2 win over the Avalanche in their last game and will look for another win tonight when they Chicago. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are coming off an impressive 5-4 win over the Capitals in their last game as they have been picking up some steam.
NHL
The Independent

Nations League draw live stream: How to watch ceremony online and on TV today

The draw for 2022/23 Nations League will take place later today.The tournament will be the third edition of the Uefa Nations League, after the first two were won by Portugal and France. The 55 nations will be split into Leagues A, B, C and D, which themselves will be split into small groups.The draw takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon.Follow the Nations League draw LIVE!Here is everything you need to know.When is the Nations League draw?The Nations League draw takes place today, Thursday 16 December, at 5pm GMT.How to watchThe Nations League draw will be broadcast on Uefa’s...
UEFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy