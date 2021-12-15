Rivalry Series: Canada vs. United States, live stream, TV channel, game time, how to watch, Women's Hockey

The Rivalry Series returns on Wednesday night when the U.S. Women’s National Team meets Canada in a set of five games that will take place in St. Louis, Minnesota, and Alberta, Canada.

The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team is coming off two straight wins over Canada in their homeland in their last set of games as they look to bring that same energy to Minnesota tonight. Meanwhile, Canada will be looking to bounce back after a tough couple of games in the November series.

This is always a fun one if you’re a hockey fan, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.

Rivalry Series

Canada vs. United States

When: Wednesday, December 15

Wednesday, December 15 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

2021 Rivalry Series Schedule

Wednesday, December 15

Canada vs. United States, 8 p.m ET, in St. Louis, MO

Friday, December 17

Canada vs. United States, 8 p.m ET, in St. Louis, MO

Monday, December 20

Canada vs. United States, 8 p.m ET, in St. Paul, Minn.

Monday, January 3

United States vs. Canada, 7 p.m. ET in Edmonton, Alberta

Thursday, January 6

United States vs. Canada, 7 p.m. ET in Red Deer, Alberta

