One year after the Brexit trade deal was supposed to end acrimony between the European Union and the departed United Kingdom, both sides showed Friday that theirs is still a relationship tainted by bad blood and accusations of bad faith.They did postpone talks on their continued deep-seated differences into the New Year, a welcome respite since their trade negotiations last year slipped deep past countless deadlines and into Christmas Eve before an awkward compromise was found.But on a day when the 27-nation bloc was counting on some positive feedback for what it saw as a breakthrough proposal to regulate...

EUROPE ・ 2 DAYS AGO