Beterbiev vs Browne ESPN Weights & Photos

In one of his toughest title defenses to date, Artur Beterbiev battled back and did not let a nasty cut get in the way of preserving his knockout streak against Marcus Browne. Inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Beterbiev knocked out Marcus Browne to retain his WBC and IBF Light-Heavyweight Titles. He had to overcome a huge cut on his forehead, as well as a game Browne. The win in the ninth secured Beterbiev's streak of all of his fights ending via some form of knockout.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO