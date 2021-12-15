ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beterbiev vs Browne ESPN Weights & Photos

Cover picture for the articleArtur Beterbiev Set for Montreal Homecoming Versus Marcus Browne – LIVE and Exclusively on ESPN+ Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT – Fight fans outside the US can watch the event on FITE TV (click here) Artur Beterbiev 175 lbs vs. Marcus Browne 174.6 lbs. (Beterbiev’s...

Fightful

Artur Beterbiev Fights Through Adversity, Knocks Out Marcus Browne To Retain Titles

In one of his toughest title defenses to date, Artur Beterbiev battled back and did not let a nasty cut get in the way of preserving his knockout streak against Marcus Browne. Inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Beterbiev knocked out Marcus Browne to retain his WBC and IBF Light-Heavyweight Titles. He had to overcome a huge cut on his forehead, as well as a game Browne. The win in the ninth secured Beterbiev's streak of all of his fights ending via some form of knockout.
The Independent

Tony Bellew says ‘warning signs’ show Canelo Alvarez would knock out Artur Beterbiev

Tony Bellew has backed Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to knock out Artur Beterbiev if the boxing champions go head-to-head.Canelo became the sport’s first undisputed super middleweight title holder in November, stopping Caleb Plant to claim the IBF belt that had eluded him.The Mexican, who has held numerous titles across various weight classes, is set to make his cruiserweight debut against Ilunga Makabu next year. Some fans wish to see Canelo return to light heavyweight in the future, however, with undefeated Russian Beterbiev a potential opponent.While some anticipate the possible bout with intrigue, former cruiserweight champion Bellew has said Beterbiev has...
bjpenndotcom

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.
MMA Fighting

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights

Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 45’s main event, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas 45 took place Oct. 18 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. One-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus squared off in a heavyweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.
Bloody Elbow

Face plant KO!! - Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 full fight video highlights of rematch

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley met in an unexpected and short notice rematch Saturday night. The first bout had Woodley landing the best shot, but ultimately losing a split decision due to a lack of activity. After a close start to the contest, Jake Paul eventually landed a big right hand in the sixth round that put Woodley out cold and leaving no doubt this time around.
